Reds skipper won’t dwell on rebel trio

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland Reds captain Liam Wright (C) can see positives despite the departures of three players. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

rugby union

Reds skipper won’t dwell on rebel trio

By Ed Jackson

May 25, 2020

2020-05-25 13:13:22

The manner of their exits is disappointing but Queensland Reds captain Liam Wright can see a silver lining in the departure of rebel trio Izack Rodda, Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas.

The three players have been released by Rugby Australia and the Queensland Rugby Union after refusing to take a pay cut amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Wallabies lock Rodda has reportedly been at odds with Reds coach Brad Thorn and is seeking a move to a rival Australian team, while Lucas and Hockings are thought to be looking at overseas options.

Wright isn’t worried where the future lies for the trio, however, saying his focus is firmly on those teammates who have made the decision to accept a pay cut to continue playing for the Reds.

“It’ll definitely be a positive for us,” Wright told reporters on Monday before the Reds’ return to training.

“It reaffirms that this group that’s here really want to be here.

“We’ve lost some good mates but they’ll still be our mates and they’ve made their decision. This group can only get stronger through it.

It just makes sure that everyone who wants to be here is really willing to put in.”

Rodda expressed his disappointment at missing out on the Reds’ captaincy at the start of 2020, but Wright refused to speculate on why the trio had refused to accept pay cuts like their Australian Super Rugby counterparts.

Rodda (23), with 25 Test caps, and Lucas (21) were both contracted until 2023, while Hockings (21) was off contract but in talks for an extension.

“I can’t comment on their motivations. All I know is that we all had a decision to make,” said Wright, who added he’d been Rodda’s “locker buddy” for the past three years.

“They’ve been able to make theirs and consequences will come from that.

“We have a lot of guys here who made the decision to stick with us and that’s something I’m very proud of and I think speaks a lot to the culture that we’ve got building here.”

Wright also dismissed any suggestion he’d been left on his own by the rebel trio as the Reds prepared for a truncated competition due to begin in July.

“I don’t feel out on my own. I’ve got a squad behind me who backs me,” he said.

“It’s not ideal losing guys like that and they’ve all contributed in a big way to Queensland rugby, but I’ve got the backing of our coach – of Thorny – and of the guys behind me.”

Latest sport

rugby union

Reds skipper won't dwell on rebel trio

Queensland Reds skipper Liam Wright will focus on teammates committed to the team's cause after the exits of Izack Rodda, Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas.

basketball

Bogut's basketball future up in the air

Andrew Bogut is weighing up his basketball future after electing not to sign a new NBL deal with the Sydney Kings.

rugby league

NSW and Qld to work with NRL on crowds

Crowds for NRL matches is not yet on the NSW government's list of considerations but it says it would be willing to work with the league on a proposal.

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven returns to Cats training

Geelong midfielder arrived at club headquarters for training on Monday after recovering from a mysterious stab wound that required surgery.

Australian rules football

Victorian power clubs restart AFL season

Heavyweight Victorian clubs will meet in consecutive blockbusters to restart the 2020 AFL season in a new fixture set to be confirmed by the league on Monday.

news

health

NSW premier 'pleased' with transport use

As students return to NSW public schools full-time and more people go back to work, extra transport staff have been marshalled to keep people safe.

sport

basketball

Bogut's basketball future up in the air

Andrew Bogut is weighing up his basketball future after electing not to sign a new NBL deal with the Sydney Kings.

world

epidemic and plague

US holiday draws crowds, triggers warnings

Thousands have hit US beaches for the Memorial Day weekend, alarming health authorities, while Europe looks set for a mishmash of COVID-19 travel restrictions.