FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Great Barrier Reef envoy Warren Entsch is taking foreign diplomats diving to address concerns. Image by Brian Cassey/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Reef envoy takes global diplomats for dive

By Daniel McCulloch

July 15, 2021

2021-07-15 10:36:41

Australia is taking a group of diplomats diving in an attempt to stop the Great Barrier Reef being listed as in danger.

While Environment Minister Sussan Ley lobbies World Heritage Committee members in Europe, her colleague Warren Entsch is focusing on Canberra-based ambassadors.

He is taking 15 ambassadors for a close look at the natural wonder, including representatives from nine countries with voting rights at an upcoming UNESCO meeting to determine the listing.

The diplomats are paying their own way.

The diving expedition follows a briefing from the chief scientist at the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority.

“We’ll take them out there to have a look for themselves,” Mr Entsch told ABC radio on Thursday.

“We always hear the negativity about what people assume is the problems, but nobody ever talks about the outstanding work being done by a whole cross-section of the community.”

Mr Entsch, the member for Leichhardt in far north Queensland, said the whole world needed to address warming waters caused by climate change, leading to coral bleaching at the Great Barrier Reef.

“It’s not just an Australian problem, it is a global problem.”

Mr Entsch is keen to talk up the reef conservation efforts of local farmers, graziers and tourism operators.

“It’s in their interest to maintain them in the best possible condition and they do,” he said.

The World Heritage Committee has made it clear Australia needs to match the rest of the world in committing to stronger climate change targets.

Mr Entsch agrees with calls for more climate action but says the UNESCO meeting is not the right forum.

“What they’ve got to look at is the management of this reef, understand this is not the only icon that is seriously at threat,” he said.

“There are literally hundreds where climate change has impacted … but the only three UNESCO has targeted this year are all in Australia.”

The Australian government has previously suggested China might be exerting its influence on UNESCO committees to engineer the outcome.

Mr Entsch has urged World Heritage Committee members to wait for an Australian Institute of Marine Science report on the Great Barrier Reef next month before making a decision.

Latest news

employment

Unemployment rate drops to 4.9 per cent

Australia's unemployment rate fell to 4.9 per cent in June, its lowest level since December 2010, as another 29,100 people joined the workforce.

virus diseases

NSW records 65 new local coronavirus cases

NSW has recorded 65 new local COVID-19 cases, while Liverpool Hospital will deep clean an operating theatre after a patient was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Australian rules football

Five AFL clubs to leave Vic for Queensland

North Melbourne and Essendon have joined the two Sydney clubs, as well as the Western Bulldogs, in leaving Melbourne due to Victoria's COVID-19 outbreak.

politics

Reef envoy takes global diplomats for dive

Great Barrier Reef envoy Warren Entsch is taking a group of global diplomats diving in an attempt to stop the natural wonder from being listed as in danger.

politics

Morrison blames doctors for slow rollout

Scott Morrison says he didn't want to rush emergency approval of coronavirus vaccines earlier this year, and had taken a cautious approach on medical advice.