The federal government is trying to restart the economy after the COVID-19 restrictions ease. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Reforms do not include GST change: Cormann

By Colin Brinsden

June 7, 2020

2020-06-07 08:55:54

Raising the GST rate will not be part of the Morrison government’s reforms in a post-COVID-19 recovery, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann insists.

While media reports suggest NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet wants to pursue a lift in the 10 per cent GST rate to be able to get rid of less efficient taxes, Senator Cormann says the government is about lowering taxes, not raising them.

“When it comes to the GST, we did have a very thorough look at this not that long ago and the outcome of that work at time was, that it wasn’t in our interest to move in that direction,” he told Sky News’ Sunday agenda program.

“At this stage, I haven’t seen anything that would change my mind.” 

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg confirmed last week that Australia was in recession for the first time in 29 years, thanks to the impact of the enforced coronavirus restrictions.

