Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Mitch Marsh's focus is on England and the six-match tour that begins with a Twenty20 on September 5. Image by Gary Day/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Refreshed Marsh ready for cricket restart

By Rob Forsaith

August 24, 2020

2020-08-24 00:04:03

Living in Perth has had some benefits for Mitch Marsh during Australian cricket’s five-month hiatus.

A hard border closure has shielded Western Australia from a COVID-19 outbreak, allowing him to enjoy fishing and pre-season training with more freedom than many teammates joining him on the charter flight to England.

There has also been scope for face time with Justin Langer, rather than FaceTime with the man in charge of Australia’s first national side to leave home during the pandemic. 

“I dropped him off a couple of fillets of nice West Australian dhufish, which will hopefully get me a couple of games,” Marsh quipped.

“Freshly caught and filleted. He certainly enjoyed that.

“I caught up with him for a few coffees during that period.”

Marsh’s conversations with the former Test opener, a mentor since childhood and coach at domestic and international level, were rarely restricted to the sport they both love.

“Everyone sees him as this hard-nut cricket coach,” the allrounder told AAP.

“But he’s had vast experience in all facets of life and he’s always someone you can talk to about that sort of stuff.

“That’s what makes him a great coach, the ability to help people with things outside the game.

“We’d talk cricket, about the team and what we think the best way forward is. We’d also talk life, what to do outside cricket.”

For now, the 28-year-old’s focus is on England and the six-match tour that begins with a Twenty20 on September 5 (AEST).

Marsh, having spoken to cousin Brad Sheppard about his experience in an AFL hub, has a decent idea about what to expect from biosecurity bubbles.

“If you gave cricketers a chance to have a month on the Gold Coast, they’d probably ask for six,” Marsh said.

“It’s been really different for AFL footballers. There’s been a lot of talk about them struggling being away from home.

“I can vouch for that. Certainly when you’re not used to being away for a long period of time, it would be difficult.

“The last 10 years I’ve missed countless things back home but that’s all part of the sacrifices involved with doing what you love doing … our job is to go and play cricket and whatever we have to do to get games back up and running, we’ll do it.”

Marsh could be forgiven for growing impatient as his enforced break from playing dragged on, having earned man-of-the-match honours in Australia’s final game before COVID-19 hit.

The allrounder has instead relished a rare stretch at home, especially the opportunity to grow as a leader during a full pre-season with WA.

Latest sport

golf

Minjee Lee falls just shy at British Open

Australian golf star Minjee Lee has recorded her best result at a major championship, finishing third at the women's British Open at Royal Troon.

rugby league

Seibold set to quit Broncos: report

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold will reportedly quit the Broncos within the next 48 hours.

golf

Popov wins British Open, Minjee Lee third

Germany's Sophia Popov has won the Women's British Open at Royal Troon, with Australia's Minjee Lee four strokes behind in outright third.

cricket

Refreshed Marsh ready for cricket restart

Mitch Marsh is refreshed and ready to face England after a five-month break that has involved training, fishing and chewing the fat with Justin Langer.

Australian rules football

Ward suffers gruesome fracture in GWS loss

West Coast duo Nic Naitanui and Jeremy McGovern played starring roles in their team's 12-point win over Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

news

politics

Victoria faces hefty job losses: Treasurer

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says Victoria faces job losses of up to 400,000 as a results of the COVID-19 restrictions following a new Treasury analysis.

sport

golf

Minjee Lee falls just shy at British Open

Australian golf star Minjee Lee has recorded her best result at a major championship, finishing third at the women's British Open at Royal Troon.

world

terrorism

Victims reveal grief at NZ terror hearing

The New Zealand High Court has heard the March 15 terrorist Brenton Tarrant hoped to burn down the Christchurch mosques where he killed 51 people last year.