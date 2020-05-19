Refs rule out strike as NRL talks fail

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Fair Work Commission will rule on a dispute between referees and the NRL. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Refs rule out strike as NRL talks fail

By Matt Encarnacion

May 19, 2020

2020-05-19 16:32:09

NRL referees union boss Silvio Del Vecchio has backed down from threats of strike action during the season restart despite peace talks failing on Tuesday. 

The NRL and referees union met with the Fair Work Commission for around three hours over the league’s controversial decision to revert to one referee last week.

“We went to Fair Work in good faith to seek an outcome via conciliation and unfortunately we didn’t achieve that outcome,” Del Vecchio told AAP on Tuesday.

“Very, very disappointing.”

The referees’ union began proceedings with an offer centred around cost savings, which was one of the driving factors behind last week’s change from two officials.

The NRL responded with an offer of its own, which Del Vecchio described as “immaterial” to the union and quickly rejected. 

The matter will now be decided by the commission by the end of the week.

“Today the commissioner was there and he acted as the go-between to help the parties come together,” Del Vecchio said. 

“But on Thursday or Friday, whenever it is, the commissioner will table the information, table the evidence and make a ruling. 

“They make a call one way or another.”

While reluctant to speculate on the union’s response should the commission rule in the league’s favour, Del Vecchio ruled out a strike. 

His comments come days after leaving the door open for the referees to stand down should the league refuse to backflip on their decision. 

“We won’t be taking strike action,” Del Vecchio said. 

“We won’t stand in the way of the game on the 28th.”

ARL Commission chair Peter V’landys lashed out at the union for standing in the way of the game’s frenzied push back to action. 

He described the ugly stand-off as a waste of resources. 

“This was supposed to be a watershed moment for the game to celebrate and everybody has rowed in the same boat except these guys,” V’landys told Fox Sports.

“Now instead of us concentrating on having biosecurity measures in place, making sure that everything is going to go to plan, we’ve had to spend time at Fair Work and arbitration.

“And we’ve had to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars doing it. 

“I just find that not in the spirit of the game.

“Surely that money would be better invested in junior rugby league and bush football rather than wasting it on this.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Refs rule out strike as NRL talks fail

The NRL and referees union will head for arbitration later this week over the league's decision to revert to one referee for the rest of the season.

rugby league

Eels winners as NRL picks six venues

The NRL will play at Campbelltown, Central Coast and Bankwest Stadium in NSW as well as three interstate venues for the 2020 season restart.

Australian rules football

Worsfold urges dating maturity in AFL hubs

AFL players have been encouraged to show "maturity" when it comes to their personal lives, given the tight restrictions around the season restart.

soccer

Frustration grows among A-League players

Adelaide United's football director Bruce Djite says there's growing frustration among players about the lack of clarity surrounding their suspended season.

soccer

No offers for Adelaide A-League ace McGree

Adelaide United have dismissed a media report that linked star midfielder Riley McGree with a $5 million transfer to a European club.

news

politics (general)

China trashes Australia's virus probe win

Australia says the establishment of a global coronavirus inquiry has vindicated its stance on the issue, but the Chinese ambassador has labelled the win a joke.

sport

rugby league

Eels winners as NRL picks six venues

The NRL will play at Campbelltown, Central Coast and Bankwest Stadium in NSW as well as three interstate venues for the 2020 season restart.

world

diplomacy

US slams WHO as it promises virus review

The World Health Organisation has promised an independent evaluation of the global coronavirus response and President Xi Jinping says China will back it.