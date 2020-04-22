Refugee mounts coronavirus court challenge

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A refugee in immigration detention is launching a court challenge against the Morrison government. Image by Jeremy Piper/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Refugee mounts coronavirus court challenge

By Daniel McCulloch

April 22, 2020

2020-04-22 08:54:00

A refugee in immigration detention is launching a court challenge against the Morrison government for its handling of the coronavirus.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, will argue the government is breaching its duty of care by failing to provide safe conditions during the pandemic.

He is concerned people are eating in crowded food halls, sharing bathrooms and sleeping in rooms with up to six people.

The man, who has asthma, a heart condition and diabetes, fears he is at increased risk of serious illness or death if an outbreak occurs.

Infectious disease experts have called for detainees to be transferred to alternative accommodation during the pandemic, likening their living conditions to cruise ships.

Human rights organisations have warned the case may be the first of many brought by people in immigration detention.

Human Rights Law Centre legal director David Burke says Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has a legal duty to protect people in the government’s care.

“Instead, he is choosing to hold men and women in crammed detention centres that make it impossible to practice physical distancing,” Mr Burke said on Wednesday.

“He can avoid placing lives at risk by simply releasing people into safe housing where they can socially isolate.”

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Mystery surrounds missing Vic campers

Two campers missing for weeks in Victoria's high country may have had a misadventure in the bush or met with foul play, police say.

politics

Australian virus death toll rises to 74

Hospitals will prepare for elective surgeries to resume next week after the nation's leaders decided on an important step on Australia's path back to normality.

politics

Refugee mounts coronavirus court challenge

An immigration detainee is launching court action against the federal government, arguing it failed to provide safe conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

health

NSW virus toll hits 33, teachers slam plan

NSW teachers are worried the state government's back-to-school plan for mid-May is unworkable while two new coronavirus deaths have been reported in the state.

politics

Government must save Virgin: Nats senator

Former cabinet minister Matt Canavan believes the federal government must step in to save Virgin with thousands of jobs at the airline on the line.

news

crime, law and justice

Mystery surrounds missing Vic campers

Two campers missing for weeks in Victoria's high country may have had a misadventure in the bush or met with foul play, police say.

sport

rugby league

NRL hopes TV talks are done by week's end

The NRL holds hope of finalising talks with broadcasters this week in order to give clubs a better picture of what the restructured 2020 season will look like.

world

crime, law and justice

Canada mass shooting toll expected to rise

Police expect to find more victims of Canada's deadliest mass shooting once they can identify all the crime scenes.