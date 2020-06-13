Protesters to spread out over Melbourne

Refugee advocates are spreading themselves across Melbourne to avoid hefty fines as they protest the indefinite detention of asylum seekers.

The Refugee Action Collective plans to hold eight rallies on Saturday attended by 20 people each despite warnings the protests could lead to COVID-19 outbreak.

The refugee activists initially planned two protests – one at the Mantra Bell City Hotel in Preston where some refugees are being held, and another at a detention centre in Broadmeadows – but were threatened with massive fines from police.

The Mantra Hotel houses refugees who have been in detention for almost seven years and who have been in lockdown there in what they say are crowded and unclean conditions.

“As a global wave of protest spreads against racism and police impunity, it is outrageous that Preston police are threatening refugee supporters with their own peculiar interpretation of health regulations,” Refugee Action Collective spokesman Chris Breen said on Friday.

The group was told by police they would be fined if more than 20 people congregated outside the Preston hotel, another spokeswoman said.

Victoria’s Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said hosting smaller protests was more responsible.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said a gathering of more than 20 would breach the chief health officer’s legal directions, so Victoria Police would have the ability to take action.

“I would be discouraging any protest activity at this time regardless of the cause, regardless of the level of passion that people have about these issues,” Ms Mikakos said.

A protester who attended Melbourne’s Black Lives Matter rally last weekend tested positive for the coronavirus.

The non-indigenous man in his 30s wore a mask, was not symptomatic at Saturday’s protest and is unlikely to have contracted the virus at the event, Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said.

But he was potentially infectious at the rally, which was attended by thousands.

Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone has urged all attendees at the weekend’s protests to self-isolate for two weeks out of “an abundance of caution”.

The Refugee Action Collective has also planned rallies in Brisbane and Sydney for Saturday.

The group was fined for protesting at the Mantra Hotel back in April when coronavirus restrictions were tighter.

Police fined 30 people $1652 each at a car convoy protest and charged organiser Chris Breen with inciting others to break health rules.

Mr Breen told AAP his computers and phone were seized on the day of the protest and he was detained for nine hours at Preston police station.

He will plead not guilty to the incitement charge in court later this year, and the 30 protesters are contesting their fines.

REFUGEE ADVOCATES PLAN 8 MINI PROTESTS ACROSS MELBOURNE:

* Australian Border Force offices in Docklands

* Broadmeadows detention centre

* Home Affairs office in Melbourne’s CBD

* Immigration minister’s electoral office in Wantirna South

* Liberal Party headquarters in Melbourne’s CBD

* Mantra Bell City Hotel in Preston

* State Library of Victoria

* Victoria Parliament House.