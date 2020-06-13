Protesters to spread out over Melbourne

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Refugee advocates are refusing to call off protests against the detention of asylum seekers. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Protesters to spread out over Melbourne

By Benita Kolovos, Marnie Banger and Andi Yu

June 13, 2020

2020-06-13 18:18:11

Refugee advocates are spreading themselves across Melbourne to avoid hefty fines as they protest the indefinite detention of asylum seekers.

The Refugee Action Collective plans to hold eight rallies on Saturday attended by 20 people each despite warnings the protests could lead to COVID-19 outbreak.

The refugee activists initially planned two protests – one at the Mantra Bell City Hotel in Preston where some refugees are being held, and another at a detention centre in Broadmeadows – but were threatened with massive fines from police. 

The Mantra Hotel houses refugees who have been in detention for almost seven years and who have been in lockdown there in what they say are crowded and unclean conditions.

“As a global wave of protest spreads against racism and police impunity, it is outrageous that Preston police are threatening refugee supporters with their own peculiar interpretation of health regulations,” Refugee Action Collective spokesman Chris Breen said on Friday.

The group was told by police they would be fined if more than 20 people congregated outside the Preston hotel, another spokeswoman said.

Victoria’s Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said hosting smaller protests was more responsible.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said a gathering of more than 20 would breach the chief health officer’s legal directions, so Victoria Police would have the ability to take action.

“I would be discouraging any protest activity at this time regardless of the cause, regardless of the level of passion that people have about these issues,” Ms Mikakos said.

A protester who attended Melbourne’s Black Lives Matter rally last weekend tested positive for the coronavirus.

The non-indigenous man in his 30s wore a mask, was not symptomatic at Saturday’s protest and is unlikely to have contracted the virus at the event, Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said.

But he was potentially infectious at the rally, which was attended by thousands. 

Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone has urged all attendees at the weekend’s protests to self-isolate for two weeks out of “an abundance of caution”.

The Refugee Action Collective has also planned rallies in Brisbane and Sydney for Saturday.

The group was fined for protesting at the Mantra Hotel back in April when coronavirus restrictions were tighter.

Police fined 30 people $1652 each at a car convoy protest and charged organiser Chris Breen with inciting others to break health rules. 

Mr Breen told AAP his computers and phone were seized on the day of the protest and he was detained for nine hours at Preston police station. 

He will plead not guilty to the incitement charge in court later this year, and the 30 protesters are contesting their fines.

REFUGEE ADVOCATES PLAN 8 MINI PROTESTS ACROSS MELBOURNE: 

* Australian Border Force offices in Docklands

* Broadmeadows detention centre

* Home Affairs office in Melbourne’s CBD

* Immigration minister’s electoral office in Wantirna South

* Liberal Party headquarters in Melbourne’s CBD

* Mantra Bell City Hotel in Preston

* State Library of Victoria 

* Victoria Parliament House. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Demons survive late Carlton fightback

Melbourne hung on for a narrow one-point AFL victory at Marvel Stadium as Carlton lost backman Nic Newman to a serious knee injury.

rugby league

Mary dismisses unrest as Luke to exit

St George Illawarra veteran Issac Luke is set to be granted an immediate release from the NRL club to join Brisbane for the rest of the season.

Australian rules football

Malthouse slams 'Pies coach over Lumumba

Mick Malthouse has reignited his feud with Nathan Buckley, claiming Collingwood's culture was fine before his former star player took over as coach.

Australian rules football

Cats smash Hawks in Geelong AFL clash

Geelong have smashed rivals Hawthorn by 61 points after kicking nine goals to one in the second-half of their AFL clash at GMHBA Stadium.

rugby league

Unbeaten Eels off to best start since 1986

Parramatta are off to their best start to an NRL season in 34 years after coming back to defeat Penrith 16-10 at Bankwest Stadium.

news

politics

McCormack tells protesters to stay away

Deputy Prime Minster Michael McCormack says people who attend protests during the pandemic should think hard about their actions, a view echoed by others.

sport

Australian rules football

Demons survive late Carlton fightback

Melbourne hung on for a narrow one-point AFL victory at Marvel Stadium as Carlton lost backman Nic Newman to a serious knee injury.

world

virus diseases

New lockdowns likely on second wave fears

Health experts say there is a moderate to high risk that post-lockdown increases in coronavirus infections may warrant new restrictions.