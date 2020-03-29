Discover Australian Associated Press

The Morrison government is providing support to regional airlines struggling through COVID-19. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Regional airlines get more aid amid virus

By Colin Brinsden

March 29, 2020

2020-03-29 14:25:40

The Morrison government has launched a further two new packages to help prevent the aviation sector being grounded during the coronavirus crisis, totalling $298 million.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said $198 million is being provided to support regional airlines struggling through the crisis and an additional $100 million will also be available to smaller regional airlines should they need it.

This brings the government’s total commitment to the aviation sector to more than $1 billion during an unprecedented downturn in aviation activity.

“Regional aviation has been smashed by COVID-19,” Mr McCormack, the Nationals leader and transport minister, told reporters in Wagga Wagga, NSW.

“This package guarantees core routes for domestic air freight will remain open and essential workers remain employed, while providing vital financial support for airlines servicing regional and remote locations.”

But Mr McCormack ruled out nationalising struggling airlines.

“It is not the government’s intention to nationalise airlines,” he said.

“We want them to continue to be commercial operations.. We want the aviation sector to come out the other side as best it can.”

He said air services are needed now more than ever to connect regional Australia to freight, medical testing, supplies and essential personnel.

“Everything we are doing as a government in response to COVID-19 is focused on saving lives and livelihoods,” Mr McCormack said.

He said there are 26,000 people employed in the regional aviation sector that is worth billions of dollars to rural communities.

This week Virgin Australia announced more than 1000 of its 8000 workers that have been asked to take leave will probably be made redundant.

This included all of its 220 Tigerair pilots.

Last week Qantas stood down 20,000 of its 30,000 workers,

While supporting the government’s latest action, Labor’s transport spokeswoman Catherine King also called on the government and industry to ensure workers are supported through this crisis.

“Tens of thousands of workers across our aviation industry have been stood down in the last week, and many have no guarantee a job is waiting for them when the crisis is over,” she said in a statement.

“It is essential that we keep as many Australians connected to the labour market and to their employer as possible.”

