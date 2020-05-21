Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW will be opening up to residents and interstate visitors for regional travel from June 1. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

NSW to reopen, public transport difficult

By Dominica Sanda

May 21, 2020

2020-05-21 18:55:59

NSW residents will be able to travel to their favourite regional holiday spot from next month but, in Sydney, the state government has acknowledged its plan for social distancing on public transport is far from perfect.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Wednesday announced recreational regional travel will resume from June 1.

The premier said social distancing would still be required and she’s urged people to plan ahead.

“NSW will welcome visitors from all across the country,” she told reporters in Sydney.

“That’s best for NSW and Australia. This is an opportunity for NSW no matter which way you look at it.”

Ms Berejiklian said the easing of regional travel restrictions would boost jobs and the economy, and noted it was in Australia’s best interest for interstate borders to re-open as well.

“We have the potential to lead the world in so many different areas and that potential will be hindered if those border restrictions stay up for too long,” she said.

Transport Minister Andrew Constance on Wednesday reiterated calls for Sydney commuters to avoid peak-hour travel as they start returning to on-site employment and full-time school from next week.

The minister said the social distancing guidelines for public transport were not “hard and fast” public health orders.

“(But) if we didn’t put some guidance in place, we’d end up with very crowded trains and buses as people see the easing of restrictions,” he told 2GB radio.

“It’s a very difficult exercise. It’s not always going to be perfect.”

Meanwhile, an independent boys’ school on Sydney’s lower north shore has been shut down after a student tested positive to COVID-19.

The principal of Saint Ignatius’ College in Riverview on Wednesday said boarding students had returned to their boarding houses and day students had left the campus. 

The school was closed for cleaning while contact tracing got under way.

Australia’s deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly hopes the situation is temporary.

“They are a boarding school with people from around NSW and more broadly, so that gives an even more potentially complex component to this particular outbreak,” he told reporters.

Museums, galleries and libraries across NSW will be allowed to reopen from June 1 with operators asked to ensure social distancing is followed and good hygiene practised.

People will be asked to leave their details when visiting so authorities can follow up if there is an infection at any cultural institution.

NSW on Wednesday reported four new cases from more than 7000 tests with three people in intensive care.

The new cases involve returned travellers who were placed in quarantine in hotels.

Speaking alongside the premier on Wednesday, Deputy Premier John Barilaro said lifting the regional travel ban in NSW meant “Christmas has come early”.

He said the government was working with ski resorts regarding the winter ski season but it was unlikely they would open in time for the June long weekend. 

Retail giant Myer is moving to reopen more stores on a trial basis from Friday including three in NSW at Blacktown, Eastgardens and Charlestown.

NSW had its 49th COVID-19 death on Tuesday when a 93-year-old female resident at Sydney’s Newmarch House nursing home died.

