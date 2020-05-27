Regulators to face virus inquiry questions

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
RBA boss Philip Lowe has been talking up the need to restore business and consumer confidence. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Regulators to face virus inquiry questions

By Paul Osborne

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 18:24:12

Reserve Bank boss Philip Lowe will shed light on Australia’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic when he faces an inquiry on Thursday.

Dr Lowe, Australian Prudential Regulation Authority chair Wayne Byres and Australian Securities and Investments Commission chair James Shipton will appear via videoconference before the COVID-19 committee hearing.

“Labor is looking forward to the opportunity to hear from the RBA governor about his views on the economic response to COVID-19 and the best path forward for recovery,” Labor senator and inquiry chair Katy Gallagher told AAP.

“Australia entered this crisis from a position of weakness, not strength.

“With monetary policy now all-but exhausted, Governor Lowe’s views about where Australia goes from here will be important evidence for this committee and vital to Australians who are relying on this government to get the recovery right.”

Dr Lowe has been talking up the need to restore business and consumer confidence, while noting the ultimate key to recovery hinges on the development of a medical treatment for the virus. 

He told a forum last week the faster that restrictions can be lifted safely, the sooner and stronger the economic bounce-back will be and the less “economic scarring” will take place.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann backed the call for the economy to be restored back to normal as soon as possible

He said the government had “planned for the worst” two months ago, but Australia was now “close to eliminating” the spread of virus cases.

This had led to a “change in parameters” when it came to the federal budget and spending.

“We, of course, are working now on the transition out of the period of temporary support measures in the economy,” he told the ABC.

“In that context, of course, we will be announcing a whole series of measures, including, and in particular, through the budget on October 6 to maximise the strength of our economic recovery.”

Latest news

epidemic and plague

Virus-positive Queensland man, 30, dies

Authorities are determining how a 30-year-old man from Blackwater in central Queensland became infected with COVID-19.

crime, law and justice

Alleged Leifer victims bruised, not broken

Melbourne woman Dassi Erlich says she is relieved after an Israeli court ruled her alleged abuser Malka Leifer is fit to face an extradition hearing.

epidemic and plague

School closures 'normal', pay pause isn't

Two schools in Sydney's eastern suburbs remain closed after positive coronavirus cases with most children returning to classrooms full-time this week.

inquiry

Summer bushfires an ecological disaster

More than 300 animal and plant species listed as threatened nationally were in the path of the Black Summer bushfires, with many at risk of extinction now.

politics

Regulators to face virus inquiry questions

A federal parliamentary inquiry into COVID-19 will hear from key financial regulators including Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe.

news

epidemic and plague

Virus-positive Queensland man, 30, dies

Authorities are determining how a 30-year-old man from Blackwater in central Queensland became infected with COVID-19.

sport

rugby league

ASADA delay on Xerri cost Sharks Morris

Cronulla would have retained NRL veteran Josh Morris had they known that Bronson Xerri failed a drug test in November and faced a four-year ban.

world

civil unrest

HK police arrest 360 as thousands protest

Hong Kong police have fired pepper pellets and made 360 arrests as protesters rallied to oppose national security legislation put forward by China.