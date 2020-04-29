Rennie committed to coaching Wallabies

Incoming Wallabies coach Dave Rennie won’t back out of his appointment despite admitting he was “gutted” by Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle’s departure.

Castle was central in the recruitment of fellow New Zealander Rennie in November last year but left her post after 10 former Wallabies captains combined to call for administrative change last week.

Rennie is due to begin his term as Australia coach on July 1 after the completion of his duties with Glasgow in the Pro14 Championship, which is currently on pause thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

That late start meant his Wallabies contract wasn’t considered in RA’s widespread pay cuts announced earlier this month to counter the code’s financial woes.

But Rennie allayed any fears of a no-show, claiming he was “very committed” to his next job despite Castle’s exit.

“I’m really gutted at the decision to move Raelene on; as I have stated all along, she’s a big part of the reason I decided to sign with Australia,” he said.

“I was really impressed with her. She had a real clear plan of what the next few years would look like.

“So I’m really disappointed.

“But she exited with real dignity and class and the first thing she said to me was she still wants me to go to Australia.

“I’m disappointed with the decision and clearly I wanted to have a chat with the board and get clarity about what the plan looks like now but I’m still very committed.”

Rennie has been in regular contact with director of rugby Scott Johnson, who previously worked with the Scottish Rugby Union, and has already selected a wide group of “players of national interest” in conjunction with his future coaching colleagues.

“I have been speaking to a lot of different people who we brought into the group and people who are also affected by the decision,” he said.

“We have been doing a lot of work and preparation for whenever the season comes around.”

Just when the Wallabies’ post-Michael Cheika era begins remains a mystery, with July Tests against Ireland and Fiji all but certain to be cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus.

Argentina has banned all commercial flights until September 1, leaving its participation in the Rugby Championship, scheduled from August, unlikely.

However, Rugby Australia is hopeful of staging a three-Test Bledisloe Cup series later this year, while a domestic Super Rugby alternative could return in July.