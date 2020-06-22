Discover Australian Associated Press

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie is open to selecting some overseas-based players for the Test team. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

rugby union

Rennie’s play to lure overseas Wallabies

By Murray Wenzel

June 22, 2020

2020-06-22 11:40:52

Incoming Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has floated a loosening of the Giteau Law to address the overseas player drain but stressed throwing open the gates was not the solution.

Former Glasgow and Chiefs coach Rennie is quarantining in his native New Zealand and isn’t likely to arrive in Australia until after Super Rugby AU’s July 3 restart.

He said following South Africa’s lead and filling a side with overseas talent before the World Cup would only damage the domestic product by enabling the country’s best players to “chase the big money knowing they can still play for their country”.

Instead, Rennie entertained the prospect of including Japanese teams alongside Australian and New Zealand outfits in a new-look Super Rugby competition next year, from which any Australian player could play and still be picked for the Wallabies.

“We’ve certainly got players playing in that competition and whether that would make them eligible for selections (is worth considering) because you can compare apples with apples,” he said.

“If we had a Wallaby playing for the Blues, for example, we get to see him playing against the best Aussies.

“From a selection point of view that makes sense … I’m not a big fan of trying to pluck guys out of France.”

Rennie was saddened by the recent messy exit of Queensland Reds and Wallabies lock Izack Rodda, who has taken a one-year deal to play in France and join a mounting list of talent ineligible to play Tests.

But Rennie has remained close to Rodda, stressing communication was key to coaxing him and others back in the future.

“There’s so many good Australian players playing overseas, young men in their prime but not in our country,” he said.

“We’ve made a lot of phone calls … shown a bit of love and can hopefully lure them back over time.”

Rennie hopes to meet former Australia coach Michael Cheika to pick his brain over a coffee once he’s settled in Sydney, while he said RA’s director of rugby Scott Johnson would retain a voice at the selection table.

Volunteering to take a pay cut he assumed would be coming anyway, given RA’s widespread stand-downs and cost-cutting measures, Rennie was hesitant to trumpet any new additions to his coaching staff.

But he did sing the praises of Brumbies coach Dan McKellar, who has been linked to a joint role with the Super Rugby club and the Wallabies later this year.

