Queensland minister Mark Furner says extra staff will help manage seasonal workers amid COVID-19. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld seasonal workers have to isolate first

By Robyn Wuth

April 30, 2020

2020-04-30 16:03:35

More than 10,000 seasonal pickers migrating to Queensland for the winter season will have to self-isolate for 14 days before they can start work during the COVID-19 crisis.

Workers will be forced to apply for a permit, and have approved accommodation and confirmation of work before they can proceed, in a bid to protect the regions from the pandemic. 

“Queensland becomes the food bowl for the rest of Australia during the winter season,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

“Seasonal work is very important for our regions, with people coming to do the harvest, which is really important for a whole range of fruit and vegetables.

“But we want to make sure that our seasonal workers are abiding to COVID-safe measures.”

Thousands of workers usually head north from the southern states to tackle the Queensland harvest, which provides up to 90 per cent of fruit and vegetables nationally.

This year, they will have to go into quarantine for 14 days when they enter Queensland to ensure they are virus-free before starting work. 

It is unclear how or where they will be required to self-isolate but it will be at their own or the employer’s expense.

Backpackers traditionally make up 70 per cent of the harvest workforce, but out-of-work Aussies are also welcome to apply. 

Minister for Agriculture Mark Furner said 100 extra staff would be on hand to help manage COVID-19 compliance and warned inspections would be ramped up to ensure people were adhering to restrictions.

“We need to keep everybody safe and we all have an obligation for taking actions that prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Mr Furner said.

Queensland has added a single additional case of coronavirus to its tally on Wednesday, meaning the state is on track to ease some of its lockdown restrictions this weekend.

The new case was recorded after a person who contracted the virus on a cruise ship quarantined in Victoria and was released without being tested for the virus.

They returned to Queensland where they tested positive on Wednesday.

There were no locally acquired cases.

The announcement means plans to lift some restrictions this weekend can go ahead, allowing people to travel further and go shopping for clothes and shoes as long as they practise social distancing.

However, the premier warned Queenslanders to act responsibly and observe social distancing. 

“That means if a car park is packed at a national park, please don’t go there. If a beach is packed, don’t go there. Use your common sense.”

Queensland has reported just 13 cases in the past week while the state’s tally sits at 1034. 

More than 104,000 tests have been conducted and there are 94 active cases,with 12 people still in hospital. 

