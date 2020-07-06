Rent waived for Vic lockdown residents

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Residents forced to lock down in Melbourne housing blocks won't have to pay rent. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Rent waived for Vic lockdown residents

By Carly Waters, Andi Yu

July 6, 2020

2020-07-06 13:08:05

Residents of the inner Melbourne public housing estates put under a hard lockdown will have their rent waived and receive a hardship payment.

The drastic measures were taken to quell a cluster of up to 30 cases in public housing towers, by shutting down nine buildings affecting 3000 people.

Residents in those buildings are among the state’s most vulnerable with many having fled war or family violence and dealing with mental illness, disability and low income. 

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday announced people living in the affected buildings would have their rent waived for the next fortnight and receive hardship payments.

He said those employed would receive a $1500 hardship payment, while those not in the workforce would receive $750.

The government said it would arrange the delivery of food and medical supplies to all homes.

Health care and mental health services will also be provided, and activity boxes given to kids including crayons, Lego and puzzle books.

A dedicated hotline has also been established and a community connector program will be delivered with the Red Cross, local government and other organisations.

Translators are onsite and will be doorknocking to help explain the directions and understand the individual assistance tenants might need.

Resident Abdirahman Ibrahim, father of five children under five, learned that his building was going into lockdown mere moments before it happened.

Mr Ibrahim told AAP no one had yet contacted him about food delivery.

A health official had bought him a tin of formula for his seven-month-old twins but the tin wasn’t the brand he specified and the babies would be unlikely to drink it.

Mr Ibrahim, a Somali-Australian, said his building was surrounded by police who were doing nothing to meet residents’ needs.

“They (the government) are treating us like second class citizens and they are turning the people of Victoria against us like we’re some sort of wild people that are out of control,” he said.

The premier said the hard lockdown was about safety for residents and the wider state.

“This is about protection for you and your loved ones,” he told reporters on Sunday.

“And then, by extension, it’s about protecting the entire state and we don’t make those decisions lightly.”

Latest sport

soccer

A-League set to join Victoria sport exodus

With the NSW border closure imminent, Victoria's three A-League teams are set to join AFL, NRL and Super Rugby teams in departing the state.

rugby league

Fonua-Blake facing three-week NRL ban

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has been issued with a grade-three contrary conduct charge for verbally abusing a referee in Sunday's NRL defeat to the Knights.

Australian rules football

Houli out of Tigers' Queensland AFL hub

Bachar Houli has confirmed he will miss Richmond's next five AFL matches for family reasons as the reigning premiers head north to their Queensland hub.

Australian rules football

Finlayson, Himmelberg help GWS down Hawks

GWS forwards Jeremy Finlayson and Harry Himmelberg have kicked four goals each to help their side defeat Hawthorn by 34 points in round five of the AFL season.

rugby league

Fonua-Blake apologises for abusing referee

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has apologised to an NRL referee for an expletive abuse after he sent off in his team's 14-12 loss to Newcastle.

news

epidemic and plague

AMA alarmed by revellers at Qld club

Doctors say Queensland should reassess the decision to ease coronavirus restrictions after patrons were filmed dancing in a packed area of a Brisbane nightclub.

sport

soccer

A-League set to join Victoria sport exodus

With the NSW border closure imminent, Victoria's three A-League teams are set to join AFL, NRL and Super Rugby teams in departing the state.

world

virus diseases

US cases dip as WHO notes global surge

The World Health Organisation has recorded the highest single-day increase of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic as the US numbers slowed.