Rep football boosts AFL players: Longmire

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Swans coach John Longmire is rapt how rival AFL clubs have backed the bushfire relief match. Image by Brendon Thorne/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Rep football boosts AFL players: Longmire

By Rob Forsaith

February 18, 2020

2020-02-18 20:19:12

All Stars mentor John Longmire has praised AFL coaches’ unanimous support for the bushfire relief match as the push for State of Origin to return gathers momentum.

Longmire will coach the All Stars in their one-off game against Victoria on February 28, when the nation’s best descend on Marvel Stadium to help raise funds for those affected by the national bushfire crisis.

The cause resulted in all of Longmire’s counterparts offering their best players and any assistance possible.

Competition was even fierce to get into the coaches’ box, with Longmire revealing “every coach I spoke to said they would love to be involved”.

It begs the question as to whether Origin, which hasn’t been staged in any form since 1999 apart from a Hall of Fame tribute match in 2008, could return as a regular part of the AFL calendar.

GWS captain Stephen Coniglio declared on Tuesday it is definitely worth pursuing, while Adelaide’s Rory Laird expressed similar sentiments.

Longmire cautioned he was “the wrong person to ask and the reality is it’s not my decision”, but freely admitted there is an immense upside to representative football of any description.

“I’ve spoken to our senior players about what it was like to play AFLX. Even though that wasn’t as big as what this is, it was certainly an experience they enjoyed,” Longmire told AAP.

“They loved that chance to play with players from other clubs and some of the AFL’s best.

“That makes you reflect and you remember how good it was to play Origin, even just to run out at training or sit in the same changing room (as greats from other clubs).

“You’ve got to give those opportunities, if you’re able to, to the new generation coming through.”

The 2012 premiership coach, who grew up on a Balldale farm near the Murray River, remarkably represented both Victoria and NSW in Origin contests during 1990.

Longmire joked his pre-match address to the All Stars would be showing highlights of the famous 1990 upset, when his eight-goal haul helped NSW cause a boilover against a star-studded Victoria.

“The late great Teddy Whitten was heavily involved and he wasn’t happy that night. I don’t know who the equivalent of Teddy is this year for the Vics, but we’ll have to wait and see whether they’re happy or not,” he said.

Sydney’s coach stressed it was important everybody remembers why next week’s game is being held.

“We had to cut short a couple of training sessions because of the smoke. We just got on with it. It’s nothing compared to what a lot of people went through,” he said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Rep football boosts AFL players: Longmire

Sydney and All Stars coach John Longmire says AFL players will always relish any chance to experience representative football and play alongside rivals.

Australian rules football

Hardwick 'avoids' Prestia after Vic snub

Damien Hardwick faced some tough decisions when picking the Victorian team for the AFL's bushfire relief game, but the hardest related to Dion Prestia.

rugby league

Seibold to look at Broncos' new NRL spine

Brodie Croft and Jack Bird have been named to play in Brisbane's NRL trial against North Queensland in Cairns.

cricket

Aussie Healy fails again in T20 trial game

Alyssa Healy has failed with the bat again but Australia still defeated South Africa in their final practice match before the Women's Twenty20 World Cup.

rugby league

Dragons' McInnes out for up to 12 weeks

St George Illawarra captain Cameron McInnes could miss up to 12 weeks after suffering a knee injury during the NRL nines.

news

health

Aussies on virus-hit ship prepare to leave

After more than two weeks stuck on a coronavirus-hit ship in Japan, about 200 Australians are set to be evacuated to Darwin for another 14 days of isolation.

sport

Australian rules football

Hardwick 'avoids' Prestia after Vic snub

Damien Hardwick faced some tough decisions when picking the Victorian team for the AFL's bushfire relief game, but the hardest related to Dion Prestia.

world

media

UK PM Johnson urged to end Assange trial

The Australian government and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are being urged to stop Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's US extradition trial.