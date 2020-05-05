Repatriated Aussies finish isolation in SA

Australians who recently returned home from overseas held up signs expressing gratitude from the windows of an Adelaide CBD hotel after completing two weeks of COVID-19 quarantine.

On Monday morning, guests at the Pullman waved from their balconies and windows, some holding ‘Thank You’ signs, as they waited for buses to transport them back to the airport.

They told reporters they were treated well but were relieved to be going home and seeing family, according to Twitter.

The 376 Australians were repatriated on a flight from India via Chennai two weeks ago and stayed in the hotel to complete the mandatory 14-days of isolation.

Pullman’s general manager Llewellyn Wyeth said despite guests being confined to their rooms, staff did everything they could to ensure they were comfortable and had a pleasant stay.

“Our team remained focused on providing great guest service; after all, taking care of others is at the very heart of what we do every day,” he said.

Guests kept fit with 15-minute workouts filmed by yoga instructors and personal trainers from inside a hotel room.

The hotel gifted a bouquet of flowers to acknowledge a couple’s first wedding anniversary.

There were also 18 people who celebrated their birthdays with baked cakes.

Accor chief operating officer Simon McGrath said he could not be prouder of the team for delivering a great experience.

Guests were regularly tested for coronavirus but did not return any positive results.

There are still 325 more Australians quarantining after a second mercy flight from India brought them to Adelaide almost two weeks ago.

Most of them are residing at the Playford Hotel while 20 remain at the Pullman.