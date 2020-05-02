Police salute Vic constable killed on duty

Police have lined the side of the road and saluted Constable Glen Humphris, as his body was escorted from Victoria to his final resting place.

He was one of the four police officers killed in a truck crash on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway last month, along with Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Josh Prestney.

Victorian police escorted Const Humphris’ body on Saturday to the border of NSW at Albury-Wodonga, where their interstate colleagues continued the journey to the officer’s final resting place in Newcastle.

As the hearse made its way north from Melbourne, police stood on the side of the road and saluted the fallen constable.

“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton told reporters.

“At practically every juncture there were officers lining the freeway, saluting as the hearse went past.”

“It was not something that was requested. The members decided to do that of their own imitative and it was very humbling to see.”

Officers also lined the road as Const Humphris’ body left Victorian soil for NSW, a day after his funeral.

The procession was expected to pass through the NSW Police Academy at Goulburn, where a moment’s silence will be observed.

“Glen had only recently left the police academy and the police training environment. So the Goulburn academy is a very fitting place, I think, to have a small ceremony,” Commissioner Ashton said.

It comes after Const Humphris’ grieving partner, Todd Robinson, farewelled his “bubbly, outgoing and loving” soulmate at a small ceremony in Melbourne on Friday.

The officer had been with the force for less than a year when he, along with three fellow officers, was hit by a truck while helping impound a Porsche in the emergency lane of Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway on April 22.

Funerals have also been held in line with coronavirus restrictions for senior constables Taylor and King.

Const Prestney is set to be farewelled at Xavier College, where he went to school, on Monday.

A state memorial service will be held when coronavirus measures including a 10-person funeral limit, are lifted.

The man accused of being behind the wheel of the truck that hit the officers, Mohinder Singh, and the Porsche driver Richard Pusey, who allegedly fled the crash, have both been charged in relation to the officers’ deaths.