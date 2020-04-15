Reporter raid warrant invalid: High Court

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The High Court says a search warrant used to raid journalist Annika Smethurst's flat was invalid. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

crime

Reporter raid warrant invalid: High Court

By Daniel McCulloch and Rebecca Gredley

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 15:14:40

Police will hold on to information seized during a raid on a journalist’s home despite the High Court finding their search warrant was invalid.

And there are still grave fears for press freedom in Australia even though the court handed a partial win to reporter Annika Smethurst.

The News Corp Australia staffer’s Canberra apartment was raided in 2019 over stories she wrote revealing secret plans to expand the government’s spying powers. 

The full bench of the High Court on Wednesday found the search warrant wasn’t drafted precisely enough and should be quashed.

But the judges were torn on whether the Australian Federal Police should have to destroy material seized during the search.

Two justices argued the police should have to destroy the data and therefore not use it.

But the five other justices disagreed, saying the data could disclose criminal conduct and no specific right would be protected by doing so.

News Corp is calling for the government to walk away from the case, saying Australians should be concerned that a journalist’s home could be illegally raided.

“Annika Smethurst should not be prosecuted for simply doing her job as a journalist to rightly inform Australians on serious matters of public interest,” the media company’s executive chairman Michael Miller said.

“It’s time for the federal government to bring this sorry mess to a prompt end. It’s time to end Annika’s ordeal.”

Shadow attorney-general Mark Dreyfus is concerned police could use the data down the track.

“That’s something the government can now put to rest. It should rule out prosecution of Ms Smethurst or any other journalist for simply doing their job,” he said in Melbourne.

“Labor believes the Australian public does have a right to know about the activities of government.”

Mr Dreyfus has called for stronger whistleblower protections, more enforcement of Freedom of Information laws and changes to the defamation system.

The AFP has acknowledged the decision but remains mum on its next steps.

“The AFP will now consider the decision and will act in accordance with the ruling,” a spokesman told AAP.

The court did not consider whether the raid infringed on implied freedom of political communication.

The AFP has been ordered to pay court costs.

The media union has welcomed the decision but is concerned the police don’t have to destroy the data as the court didn’t find there was a right needing protection.

“Starkly read, this means there is no protection for public-interest journalism in Australia.”

In April 2018, Smethurst published three stories about a proposal to allow the Australian Signals Directorate to spy on citizens without a warrant.

The matter was immediately referred to the AFP and officers eventually raided her home on June 4 last year.

Smethurst was forced to reveal her phone security code before police copied information from the device to a USB.

It is not known what data is stored on the USB.

Latest news

crime

Reporter raid warrant invalid: High Court

Police will keep data taken from a journalist's mobile phone during a raid on her home despite the High Court deciding the warrant for the raid was invalid.

health

Virus 'horror show' offers lessons to PM

The prime minister is fearful of the devastation on the health of Australians if economic restrictions are lifted too early in the fight against coronavirus.

virus diseases

Ruby Princess inquiry set in motion

The NSW government has established a commission of inquiry into the Ruby Princess cruise ship, which is responsible for 19 coronavirus deaths in Australia.

inquiry

Hopes for action from bushfires inquiry

The national bushfires royal commission will hold online hearings amid coronavirus restrictions, in a bid to get advice to government before next fire season.

health

Virus cases climb at Sydney aged care home

More residents and staff at a Sydney aged care facility have been diagnosed with COVID-19, as testing is expanded in several parts of NSW.

news

health

Virus 'horror show' offers lessons to PM

The prime minister is fearful of the devastation on the health of Australians if economic restrictions are lifted too early in the fight against coronavirus.

sport

rugby league

Fuming Warriors don't know if they can fly

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just five days before their planned trip.

world

health

Trump halts WHO funding payments

US President Donald Trump has halted US payments to the World Health Organisation, claiming it failed to carry out its basic duty and must be held accountable.