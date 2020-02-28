Research links chance of disease to gender

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Researchers have linked men's susceptibility to obesity to their immune systems. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Research links chance of disease to gender

By AAP

February 28, 2020

2020-02-28 08:18:33

Differences in male and female immune systems may have a direct link to men’s propensity to develop obesity, heart disease, stroke and diabetes and women to suffer more from certain autoimmune diseases such as arthritis.

University of Melbourne lead researcher Ajithkumar Vasanthakumar said discovering differences between certain male and female cells was a “remarkable breakthrough” as scientists have previously been unable to understand the differences between male and female immune systems.

Researching male and female adipose tissue, or body fat, a team at the Doherty Institute and the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute discovered striking differences in the numbers and function of an immune cell population called regulatory T cells, or Treg cells, between male and female mice.

Treg cells play a central role in the body by dampening inflammation, autoimmunity and maintaining the health of many tissues, including the body fat tissue, the researchers said.

Importantly, this tissue is not only stores energy, but also plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism, appetite and inflammation, as well as producing different hormones.

University of Melbourne Professor Axel Kallies, senior author and laboratory head at the Doherty Institute, said with the “unprecedented worldwide rise of obesity and metabolic disease”, the findings are important when considering new therapeutic approaches.

“We are now exploring whether similar mechanisms are at play in autoimmune diseases and in cancers,” Professor Kallies said on Thursday.

“For too long the male physiology and the male immune system was considered the ‘norm’ in research and in clinical studies. Our work shows that important differences exists between the sexes.

“This means that the strategies to treat a range of diseases may have to be different between men and women.”

The findings, from the team at the Doherty Institute and the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute at the University of Melbourne, are published in the journal Nature.

Researchers at Monash University and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre also collaborated.

Latest sport

cricket

Zampa not taking Aussie spot for granted

Since his international debut in 2016, only Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell have played more white-ball cricket for Australia than legspinner Adam Zampa.

cricket

Warner returns as Sunrisers IPL captain

Star Australia batsman David Warner has been re-appointed captain of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad

cricket

Kiwis say all the pressure on hosts Aust

Australia face New Zealand in a mouth-watering clash on Monday to decide the teams' T20 World Cup finals fate.

cricket

Aussies thrash Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Australia has hammered Bangladesh by 86 runs in their T20 World Cup clash in Canberra, to enhance their semi-final hopes alive.

cricket

Aussies backing in Marsh, Wade for T20s

Australia's middle order looms as the only real area of concern after the tourists posted a big win in Cape Town to take out the T20 series.

news

politics

PM on virus: 'don't panic, we're prepared'

Australia has activated its coronavirus emergency response plan in anticipation that coronavirus will soon be declared a global pandemic.

sport

cricket

Zampa not taking Aussie spot for granted

Since his international debut in 2016, only Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell have played more white-ball cricket for Australia than legspinner Adam Zampa.

world

epidemic and plague

No country will be spared: virus experts

As governments worldwide scramble to contain the coronavirus epidemic, WHO warns it would be a "fatal mistake" for countries to assume they won't get cases.