Police have ramped up security at the Queensland-NSW border, stopping thousands of motorists. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

COVID-19 measures breached in Nth Qld

By Aaron Bunch

April 5, 2020

2020-04-05 14:38:00

Five men have been charged after they breached coronavirus regulations for non-essential travel to a remote North Queensland community. 

Three men aged 19 and two aged 30 and 46 allegedly used a dinghy to motor from Townsville to Palm Island, police said on Saturday.

They were charged with failing to comply with an emergency requirement under the Commonwealth Biosecurity Act and the state’s COVID-19 health directive.

Two of the men have also been charged with possessing drugs. All five were denied bail and are due to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Sunday.

In the south, new tougher border restrictions implemented on Wednesday have resulted in thousands of motorists being stopped by police at the Queensland-NSW border as they try to cross the state line.

The checks caused significant delays on the highways.

It also led to some NSW residents and backpackers tying to sneak into Queensland.

One local tried to cross the border on foot and another attempted to drive on a footpath to avoid barriers blocking interstate travel, but they were turned back by police.

Officers also pulled backpackers from buses but they were sent them packing, with police warning the crackdown will continue. 

About 48,000 vehicles have been stopped since Friday, with 391 turned back to NSW and 2264 people ordered to go into mandatory 14-day self-isolation.

Queenslanders are still allowed to return home and freight traffic is exempt. But anyone else needs a government permit to prove cross-border movement is necessary.

Across the state, another five people were issued with fines for flouting social distancing and quarantine regulations on Friday night, taking the total to 19 issued since the crisis began.

