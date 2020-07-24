Residents re-enter after Syd unit cracking

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Fire and Rescue NSW was called to an Ashfield building after reports the brickwork was cracking. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

emergency incident

Residents re-enter after Syd unit cracking

By Gus McCubbing

July 24, 2020

2020-07-24 11:34:35

Authorities have drawn no link between the construction of a major underground road tunnel and the early-morning evacuation of 10 people from an apartment block in Sydney’s inner west.

But at least one resident isn’t convinced. 

Fire and Rescue NSW were called to the three-level Ashfield block – since deemed safe for re-entry – in Knocklayde Street about 3.30am on Friday amid fears it could collapse.

Emergency workers were told brickwork in a unit in the building – which sits almost directly above the M4 Westconnex tunnel – had cracked and tiles had lifted from the floor.

Internal doors were also stuck due to structural distortions.

Belinda Wilson, who has lived in the complex for 20 years but was not required to leave this morning, believes the cracks are a “WestConnex issue”. 

“There’s been minor cracking everywhere since the tunnel went in,” she told reporters on Friday. 

“When all the drilling was happening before the WestConnex, you could feel the vibrations that went on for months. 

“How can one bathroom make a whole building be structurally unsound? (We’re) highly concerned and we obviously want more information about what’s happening.”

FRNSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said there was no established link between the issues in the block and the location of the Westconnex tunnel.

Specialist firefighters from Liverpool Fire Station were also rushed to the scene and set up laser measuring devices to monitor for further building movement.

“It was just that initial precaution to make sure everyone was safe in the first instance,” Supt Dewberry told reporters on Friday.

“They are satisfied at this stage that the building is very stable.

“The cause of that very small area, which has been impacted with that floor area with the tiles and the cracking in the walls, that’ll be investigated.”

NSW Police Detective Acting Superintendent Despa Fitzgerald said police had also been on the scene and responded to reports of cracks in walls and tiles.

She said police would remain in place for much of Friday morning and said Westconnex staff were on-site to determine any potential issues stemming from the tunnel.

“One of the residents did say he heard some growling and some movement. That has subsided,” Det Acting Supt Fitzgerald told Sydney radio 2GB on Friday.

Transport for NSW and WestConnex have been approached for comment. 

Latest news

virus diseases

Vic records six deaths, 300 COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 300 new COVID-19 cases, while six more people have died from the virus, taking the national death toll to 139.

emergency incident

Residents re-enter after Syd unit cracking

Fire and Rescue NSW were called to a three-level Ashfield building after reports the brickwork was cracking, but residents are now permitted to re-enter.

indigenous people

COVID-19 in Ballarat Aboriginal community

Aboriginal people in regional Victoria have been encouraged to wear a face mask after two cases of COVID-19 in indigenous communities in Ballarat.

disease

New virus measures in place for NSW venues

NSW has recorded seven new COVID-19 cases, as a new suite of COVID-19 measures comes into place for hospitality venues.

disease

New virus measures in place for NSW venues

NSW has recorded seven new COVID-19 cases, as a new suite of COVID-19 measures comes into place for hospitality venues.

news

virus diseases

Vic records six deaths, 300 COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 300 new COVID-19 cases, while six more people have died from the virus, taking the national death toll to 139.

sport

tennis

WTA Tour Finals among 11 events cancelled

The season-ending WTA Finals, which Australian superstar Ashleigh Barty won last year, is one of 11 tennis tournaments in China cancelled for 2020.

world

refugee

NZ extends arms to refugee Boochani

The New Zealand government has granted acclaimed novelist Behrouz Boochani refugee status, and a pathway to Kiwi citizenship.