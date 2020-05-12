Hikers to be monitored in Tasmania’s parks

Authorities will keep a close watch on hikers in Tasmania’s national parks to make sure strict coronavirus social distancing rules are being followed.

The natural attractions were reopened on Monday, but residents are only permitted to exercise in parks within 30km of their home, and campsites and visitor centres remain shut.

The state government says parks will be monitored while there will no let-up of strict enforcement and policing of restrictions.

“We are on the road to recovery because we have all changed our behaviour, and we need to maintain that,” Acting Assistant Commissioner Jo Stolp said.

People are limited to groups of two in national parks except when with household members and must move on when they’ve finished exercising.

Non-essential trips, outside of work, school or for compassionate care, exercise and supplies, remain off limits.

Meanwhile, mobile virus testing buses will head to regional towns over coming weeks as the state treads a cautious path out of restrictions.

Clinics are set to open in Bothwell, Scottsdale and Geeveston, south of Hobart, this weekend, with further areas to be targeted.

Tasmania has recorded just four new COVID-19 cases this month, with restrictions on aged care visits and funeral numbers among a handful of restrictions eased on Monday.

No new cases were recorded on Monday, the fourth day in a row.

Of the state’s 225 recorded cases, 29 remain active and 183 people have recovered.

Health authorities have warned the three-stage plan out of restrictions, to start in earnest next week, is dependent on public health advice.

“As we go through the recovery phase, increased testing is one of the key pillars,” Health Minister Sarah Courtney said.

Anyone in the state with cold symptoms is being urged to contact the public health hotline.

“As we ease restrictions, some people may think that this means the threat has gone away. It has not,” Ms Courtney said.