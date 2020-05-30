Rallies claim virus a ‘scam’ as rules ease

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Anti-vaccination protesters faced-off against the police, waving placards such as '5G = communism'. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Rallies claim virus a ‘scam’ as rules ease

By Colin Brinsden

May 30, 2020

2020-05-30 15:21:49

Hundreds of demonstrators in Australia’s largest capitals have defied social-distancing rules, claiming the COVID-19 pandemic is a “scam”.

Anti-vaccination protesters faced-off against the police, waving placards such as “5G = communism”.

The rallies came as restrictions continue to be eased across the country with new coronavirus infections remaining extremely low by international standards.

These easing of restrictions will be put to the test over this weekend and next as Australians enjoy public holidays.

Canberra, for example, is opening gyms and health facilities as well as galleries, museums and other attractions from Saturday, ahead of its public holiday on Monday.

Most state and territory leaders told a national cabinet meeting on Friday they were hopeful of implementing stage three of eased restrictions by the end of July. Stage three includes allowing gatherings of 100 people.

Such has been the success of regular meetings of the cabinet during the crisis – made up of the prime minister, premiers and first ministers – it will replace the less frequent gatherings of the Council of Australian Governments.

However, the process of the national cabinet has not all been plain sailing, with friction over the closing of schools during the height of the crisis, and more recently over borders closures.

The Queensland government, in particular, has been under attack for keeping its border closed.

However, a new survey by the Australia Institute has found more than three quarters of Australians support states closing their borders to interstate travel.

The survey of 1005 people found strong support for border closures among the four largest states – 88 per cent in Western Australia, 78 per cent in Queensland, 76 per cent in Victoria and and 70 per cent in NSW.

“The strong support for state border closures shows that while there is much public relief with some public health restrictions lifting, there is also still much community concern regarding the spread of COVID19,” the institute’s executive director Ben Oquist said on Saturday.

Fewer than 500 cases remain active in Australia out of more than 7170 infections.

In Victoria, nearly a dozen new cases have been confirmed, including three more linked to a Melbourne school and four from a hotel used to quarantine returned travellers.

The state’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has warned life cannot return to normal yet.

“People by-and-large are listening but I’m concerned about certain quarters of the community who aren’t getting the message, who are reflecting on the fact that we’re easing some restrictions and are thinking we’re back to normal,” he told reporters.

However, there were no new cases in the nation’s most populous state, NSW, or Queensland.

The coronavirus death toll remains at 103, while in stark contrast the US passed the 100,000 mark this week. 

US President Donald Trump has terminated his relationship with the World Health Organisation, following what he says was inadequate response to the initial outbreak in China.

Australian federal Labor is “deeply disappointed” by the decision, saying while there is considerable room for improvement at the WHO, change will not happen by walking away.

“The Australian government should urge the United States to reconsider its decision and work with other member states to ensure adequate funding of the WHO to continue to perform its important role,” Labor’s foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong and health spokesman Chris Bowen said in a statement.

Latest news

politics

Rallies claim virus a 'scam' as rules ease

Anti-vaccination protesters have faced-off against the police, claiming the pandemic is a "scam'', as further COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

crime, law and justice

Bulgaria to lift travel ban on Palfreeman

Bulgaria says it will lift a ban that prevents Australian man Jock Palfreeman, convicted of murder in 2009 and released on parole, from leaving the country.

disaster and accident

Zookeeper attacked by two lions in NSW

A female zookeeper was airlifted to hospital after an "extremely vicious" attack by two male lions inside an enclosure at Shoalhaven Zoo on the NSW South Coast.

politics

Coronavirus sparks new era for governments

National cabinet will continue to meet regularly beyond the coronavirus pandemic, with federal and state leaders aiming for a more productive relationship.

politics

Historian wins Kerr-palace letters appeal

The High Court has ruled in favour of a historian seeking the public release of letters between the Queen and former governor-general John Kerr.

news

crime, law and justice

Bulgaria to lift travel ban on Palfreeman

Bulgaria says it will lift a ban that prevents Australian man Jock Palfreeman, convicted of murder in 2009 and released on parole, from leaving the country.

sport

rugby league

NRL satisfied with ASADA timeline

Interim NRL chief Andrew Abdo says he's received a satisfactory explanation from ASADA on the six months to notify Bronson Xerri of a positive drug test.

world

crime, law and justice

Ruszczyks distressed by Minneapolis death

Justine Ruszczyk's Australian family hoped Minneapolis police would change after the officer who shot her was convicted of murder.