New Sports Integity Australia CEO David Sharpe is warning of threat from crime to sports resuming. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

corruption

Resuming sports codes warned of crime risk

By Rob Forsaith

May 4, 2020

2020-05-04 14:36:31

As bookmakers around the world focus their attention on the NRL restart, the chief executive of Sports Integrity Australia has warned of the risk that organised crime syndicates and corrupters will do the same.

Australia’s flattening of the COVID-19 curve has been the envy of many nations, allowing the NRL to edge closer to a May 28 resumption that so many regarded as fanciful when first flagged.

The AFL is working towards a June restart, also well ahead of initial expectations and global trends.

Bookmakers in Australia and overseas are following the developments with interest, having turned to esports and weather markets during the health crisis.

The threats associated with the looming surge in sports gambling – especially coupled with financial woes for players, clubs and codes – are among many issues on the radar of David Sharpe.

ASADA boss Sharpe has been appointed head of Australia’s new sport integrity organisation, which will officially begin operations on July 1 and oversee a nationwide approach to doping, fixing and corruption.

“Any sport that gets up and running and has a betting market early on is going to be very much high risk,” Sharpe told AAP.

“Organised crime will be looking to exploit that opportunity.

“The fact the economy has forced sporting organisations to stand staff down around education, welfare and integrity; that’s a great risk.

“Now is when sport is at the biggest risk of exploitation. So we certainly need to be all over that and working with the sports and filling some of the void there … our doors open July 1, but that doesn’t mean we’re not working together now.”

Sharpe is a former Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner and rugby league player, having become the boss of Australia’s anti-doping authority in 2017 after some 30 years in law enforcement.

Establishing Sports Integrity Australia, which Sharpe says will “put a ring around sports and keep organised crime out as best” it can, was a recommendation made to federal government by an independent review of the growing threats to Australian sport in 2018.

Sharpe suggested his biggest concern was “organised crime’s infiltration of sport and the lack of understanding within sports that it is a major and emerging threat”.

“There is a unanimous desire across the country – from state, territory and federal law enforcement, intelligence agencies, government, national sporting bodies and athletes – to work together and protect sport,” Sharpe said.

“Sports Integrity Australia will be more of a coordinated approach.

“Law enforcement already work closely in sharing intelligence with sporting agencies. This is about coordination of that intelligence, rather than it being sport specific or state specific.

“It’s critical we all do this together.”

