Retail Food Group seeing diners return

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Shares in Retail Food Group have surged by as much as 19 per cent. Image by April Fonti/AAP PHOTOS

retail

Retail Food Group seeing diners return

By Steven Deare

June 26, 2020

2020-06-26 14:06:07

Shares in Retail Food Group have surged as much as 19 per cent after the owner of chain Gloria Jeans said customers have continued returning to eating out.

The group, which also owns Crust pizza, Donut King and Michel’s Patisserie stores said it expects full year underlying earnings revised FY20 guidance for $35 million, compared to its pre-coronavirus estimate of between $42 million and $46 million..

By 1400 AEST, shares in the company were 15 per cent higher to 7 cents each, after earlier rising as high as 7.8 cents.

The group said customer numbers have been increasing but were still down 13.76 per cent for the week of June 21 compared to the corresponding week last year.

Executive chairman Peter George said franchisees’ resilience during the pandemic meant only 17 of more than 1,000 stores remained closed.

Overseas, where the group has more than 600 shops, the number of temporarily closed outlets has reduced to 138.

In the same trading update, the group said it has saved about $6 million from a restructure of its wholesale coffee business.

Latest sport

boxing

Aust's Moloney wins Las Vegas bout

Jason Moloney was impressive in battering Mexico's Leonardo Baez in a seventh-round TKO win in Las Vegas.

soccer

Infantino excited to see WWC in Aust-NZ

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has backed Australia and New Zealand to deliver the greatest Women's World Cup of all time in 2023.

soccer

Aus, NZ relish WWC hosting triumph

Relief was the overwhelming feeling as Australia and New Zealand clinched hosting rights for the 2023 World Cup, with the hard work yet to come.

Australian rules football

Bulldogs beat Sydney Swans by 28 points

The Western Bulldogs have recorded a 28-point AFL win over Sydney at the SCG, rallying after Sam Lloyd and Aaron Naughton suffered injuries.

rugby league

Cleary goes from hospital to Penrith hero

Nathan Cleary recovered from a skin infection on his face and six hours in Nepean Hospital on Wednesday to lead Penrith to a 20-12 NRL win over South Sydney.

news

police

AFP, ASIO search NSW Labor MP's home

The Sydney home of NSW Labor upper house MP Shaoquett Moselmane has been searched by Australian Federal Police and ASIO officers.

sport

boxing

Aust's Moloney wins Las Vegas bout

Jason Moloney was impressive in battering Mexico's Leonardo Baez in a seventh-round TKO win in Las Vegas.

world

virus diseases

Vaccine against COVID-19 not certain: WHO

The US has registered a near-record number of new coronavirus cases per day as an outbreak in China's capital appears to have been brought under control.