AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Retail sales in Australia fell by 3.4 per cent in the June quarter. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

retail

Retail spending down 3.4% in June quarter

By Steven Deare

August 4, 2020

2020-08-04 11:59:32

Retail sales in Australia fell by 3.4 per cent in the June quarter amid coronavirus lockdowns, which is the biggest drop since the GST was introduced in 2000.

Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services were the hardest hit (-29.1 per cent), according to seasonally adjusted data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The bureau revised its estimate of retail sales in June from a gain of 2.4 per cent to 2.7 per cent.

June was the first full month of trade after the first lockdowns were introduced to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Latest sport

golf

No fans an obstacle for Woods: Williams

Former caddie Steve Williams says a lack of fans will be tough on an underprepared Tiger Woods as he chases a 16th major victory at the US PGA Championship.

soccer

Owner puts A-League's Mariners up for sale

Central Coast owner Mike Charlesworth has put the A-League club up for sale following the Mariners' ending their 2019-20 campaign on Monday.

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide down Western Bulldogs in AFL

Port Adelaide have defeated the Western Bulldogs by 13 points in their AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

rugby league

Todd Payten eyes Cowboys NRL coaching gig

Interim Warriors NRL coach Todd Peyten has turned down an offer to take the full-time role and hopes to land the vacant North Queensland position.

Australian rules football

Cotchin doing it 'tough' since AFL breach

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin has been struggling since his wife Brooke's visit to a day spa saw the AFL fine the Tigers, his coach Damien Hardwick says.

