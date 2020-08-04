Retail spending down 3.4% in June quarter

Retail sales in Australia fell by 3.4 per cent in the June quarter amid coronavirus lockdowns, which is the biggest drop since the GST was introduced in 2000.

Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services were the hardest hit (-29.1 per cent), according to seasonally adjusted data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The bureau revised its estimate of retail sales in June from a gain of 2.4 per cent to 2.7 per cent.

June was the first full month of trade after the first lockdowns were introduced to slow the spread of coronavirus.