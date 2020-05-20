Discover Australian Associated Press

Retail spending fell 17.9 per cent in April. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

retail

Retail spending dived 17.9% in April

By Prashant Mehra

May 20, 2020

2020-05-20 12:49:49

Retail spending dived a record 17.9 per cent in April as strict social and travel restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus hit consumer demand.

Seasonally adjusted retail spending fell by $5.38 billion between March and April to $24.73 billion, preliminary figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday show.

The slide was far worse than market expectations, with most analysts estimating declines of between 5.0 per cent and 11 per cent.

It also follows a record jump of 8.5 per cent in March when consumers stockpiled food, home and office supplies in anticipation of coronavirus lockdown measures.

Federal and state governments imposed the lockdowns in late March to curb the spread of COVID-19, resulting in widespread job losses and business closures.

The decline in April was largely driven by the food retailing industry, which recorded a $2.4 billion, or 17.1 per cent, fall in spending.

Monthly turnover in supermarket and grocery stores for non-perishable and perishable goods slid by 23.7 per cent and 15.3 per cent respectively.

There were also heavy falls in spending at cafes, restaurants, takeaway food services, clothing and footwear stores.

Businesses reported that social distancing measures limited their ability to trade as normal for the entire month, the ABS said.

Online retail was the only silver lining and continued to grow, making up 10 per cent of the total retail turnover.

“The data reinforce our view that the collapse in consumer spending will be a large drag on GDP in the second quarter,” National Australia Bank economist Kaixin Owyong said.

The Reserve Bank expects the economy to contract by 6.0 per cent this year, with unemployment to remain at high levels of about 7.5 per cent through 2021.

To support activity, the RBA had cut interest rates twice in March to a record low 0.25 per cent and launched an unlimited quantitative easing program to keep borrowing costs low for banks and consumers.

