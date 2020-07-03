Retail trade rose 16.9 pct in May

Australian retail trade expanded even more in May than originally thought.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics on Friday released revised figures for the month, showing that retail turnover rose 16.9 per cent to $28.97 billion, rather than its preliminary estimate of 16.3 per cent.

“The gradual easing of social distancing regulations, and the re-opening of physical stores, bolstered retail trade in May,” said Ben James, ABS’ director of quarterly economy-wide surveys.

The rise follows a slump of 17.7 per cent fall in April due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

There were big month-on-month jumps in clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing, which more than doubled.

Spending at cafes and restaurants rose 30.3 per cent, although it was still down almost 35 per cent from a year ago.

“Loosening of restrictions, pent-up demand, government income support and some substitution away from spending on services (which was still largely restricted in May) supported turnover,” BIS Oxford Economics chief economist Sarah Hunter said in a note.

Online sales contributed 10.1 per cent to retail turnover, down from 11.1 per cent in April, but still significantly higher than the 6.2 per cent in May 2019.