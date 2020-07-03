Retail trade rose 16.9 pct in May

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
There was a big rise in clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

retail

Retail trade rose 16.9 pct in May

By AAP

July 3, 2020

2020-07-03 12:32:23

Australian retail trade expanded even more in May than originally thought.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics on Friday released revised figures for the month, showing that retail turnover rose 16.9 per cent to $28.97 billion, rather than its preliminary estimate of 16.3 per cent.

“The gradual easing of social distancing regulations, and the re-opening of physical stores, bolstered retail trade in May,” said Ben James, ABS’ director of quarterly economy-wide surveys.

The rise follows a slump of 17.7 per cent fall in April due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

There were big month-on-month jumps in clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing, which more than doubled.

Spending at cafes and restaurants rose 30.3 per cent, although it was still down almost 35 per cent from a year ago.

“Loosening of restrictions, pent-up demand, government income support and some substitution away from spending on services (which was still largely restricted in May) supported turnover,” BIS Oxford Economics chief economist Sarah Hunter said in a note. 

Online sales contributed 10.1 per cent to retail turnover, down from 11.1 per cent in April, but still significantly higher than the 6.2 per cent in May 2019.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

All Victorian AFL clubs to leave the state

All 10 Victorian AFL clubs will leave the state and enter hubs in either WA, NSW or Queensland.

soccer

Diamanti re-signs at Western United

Western United have received a boost ahead of the A-League season restart with captain Alessandro Diamanti signing a two-year contract extension.

Australian rules football

Attacking Saints blitz Blues in AFL clash

St Kilda have backed up their upset victory over reigning premiers Richmond by notching up an 18-point win over slow-starting Carlton at Marvel Stadium.

sport

Djokovic returns negative coronavirus test

After positive COVID-19 tests on June 23, world No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic and his wife are now reportedly free of the disease.

Australian rules football

Jetta dumped by struggling Eagles

Premiership star Lewis Jetta has been omitted as one of four changes for West Coast as they attempt to break out of their AFL form slump.

news

health

SA to keep border closed to NSW, ACT, Vic

South Australia will maintain its border restrictions with NSW, the ACT and Victoria, as health authorities monitor the situation in Melbourne closely.

sport

Australian rules football

All Victorian AFL clubs to leave the state

All 10 Victorian AFL clubs will leave the state and enter hubs in either WA, NSW or Queensland.

world

crime, law and justice

Epstein friend Maxwell faces sex charges

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has appeared in court accused of facilitating long-time associate Jeffrey Epstein's sexual exploitation of underage girls.