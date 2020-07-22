Retail trade rose 2.4 pct in June

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Retail trade rose 2.4 per cent in June 2020, with turnover up 8.2 per cent compared to a year ago. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

retail

Retail trade rose 2.4 pct in June

By Derek Rose

July 22, 2020

2020-07-22 12:28:44

Retail sales in Australia rose a solid 2.4 per cent in June, as people flocked to reopened cafes and restaurants and spent more on clothing in the first full month of trade since the lockdowns ended.

Turnover for the month rose to $29.7 billion, and was up 8.2 per cent from a year ago, according to preliminary figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

The overall rise in June comes on top of a huge 16.9 per cent jump in May, which followed a record 17.7 per cent fall in April.

Cafe, restaurant and takeaway food service spending jumped more than 20 per cent for the second consecutive month, but was still 17 per cent below the level in June 2019.

Clothing, footwear and personal accessory spending gained 19 per cent, but remained six per cent lower from a year ago.  

Food retailing rose 0.9 per cent, as a rise in supermarkets and grocery stores spending was offset by a fall in liquor retailing, the ABS said.

There was some evidence of stockpiling at the very end of June, particularly in Victoria, which has reimposed lockdowns in parts of the state.

St George Banking Group chief economist Besa Deda says the figures are encouraging, as retail spending represents a large part of economic growth.

But she cautioned that “the recovery that is underway is fragile, it is vulnerable to further shocks, and that’s related to consumer confidence.” 

There might be further falls in July as pent-up demand subsides, but overall household good spending was well above pre-COVID levels, Sarah Hunter, chief economist for BIS Oxford Economics, said.

Household goods retailing fell in June but remains 23 per cent above June 2019 levels, the ABS data showed.

This confirms that consumers are substituting spending on services – particularly travel – towards retail goods.

“Looking ahead, overall spending is likely to remain elevated in the very near term, with households likely to continue to substitute retail goods for services (conversely, spending in cafes and restaurants will remain subdued),” Ms Hunter wrote in research note.

But the longer term will be more challenging, with the tapering of the JobKeeper and JobSeeker schemes expected to weigh on household spending from October, she added.

Job losses recently materialising in the construction and professional services sectors are also likely to be a drag on retail spending, Ms Hunter said.

Latest sport

rugby league

Seibold plays down Broncos year-end review

Besieged Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold is unfazed by Broncos chairman Karl Morris claiming his performance will be reviewed at the end of the NRL season.

rugby league

Bulldogs confirm Cotric's arrival for 2021

Canterbury have confirmed the signing of Canberra's representative winger Nick Cotric in a "massive boost" to their bid to return to the NRL finals.

rugby league

Eels welcome back star trio from injury

Parramatta halfback Mitchell Moses is on track to lead a host of NRL big-name returns for the Eels against the Wests Tigers on Thursday night.

rugby union

RA denies $3 million grab for sports freak

Rugby Australia is poised to steal prodigiously talented sporting teen Joseph Suaalii from the NRL in both a major coup for the code and a blow to South Sydney.

virus diseases

ATP restart delayed as Citi Open cancelled

The resumption of the men's ATP Tour has been further delayed after the Citi Open, won last year by Australia's Nick Kyrgios, was cancelled.

news

epidemic and plague

'Most critical' time for NSW: premier

NSW has recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases with 53 cases now linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster and 37 associated with a Thai restaurant.

sport

rugby league

Seibold plays down Broncos year-end review

Besieged Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold is unfazed by Broncos chairman Karl Morris claiming his performance will be reviewed at the end of the NRL season.

world

disease

EU leaders reach deal on pandemic recovery

European Union leaders have agreed on a post-pandemic recovery package for the economy of the 27-nation bloc, offering 750 billion euros in grants and loans.