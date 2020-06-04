Retail slumped, ecommerce jumped in April

Lockdown measures caused a big shift in spending patterns in April, official figures show, with e-commerce sales soaring 26.4 per cent to $2.7 billion.

Online sales made 11.1 per cent of total retail sales, up from 7.1 per cent in March, when online sales rose 23.5 per cent from February.

In April 2019, online sales were just 5.7 per cent of total sales.

“While some of this is likely to shift back to instore as restrictions are lifted, we expect some of this change to become permanent,” said BIS Oxford Economics chief economist Sarah Hunter.

Online sales made up 20.5 per cent of sales of household goods, clothing and footwear, the Australian Bureau of Statistics announced on Thursday.

The ABS marginally revised its preliminary estimates of retail trade for April, saying sales fell by 17.7 per cent from March, instead of 17.9 per cent.

There were record falls in cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (down 35.4 per cent), clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (down 53.6 per cent), as well as a large fall in department stores (down 14.9 per cent).

Food retailing led the fall in dollar terms, sliding 17.4 per cent from March, when there was a record rise as households stockpiled goods.

Spending on food was still up 5.1 per cent from a year ago as more meals were consumed at home.

Spending on clothing, footwear and personal accessory plunged 53.6 per cent.