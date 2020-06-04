Retail slumped, ecommerce jumped in April

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to a 17.7 per cent drop in retail trade in April, the ABS says. Image by (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

retail

Retail slumped, ecommerce jumped in April

By AAP

June 4, 2020

2020-06-04 12:54:04

Lockdown measures caused a big shift in spending patterns in April, official figures show, with e-commerce sales soaring 26.4 per cent to $2.7 billion.

Online sales made 11.1 per cent of total retail sales, up from 7.1 per cent in March, when online sales rose 23.5 per cent from February.

In April 2019, online sales were just 5.7 per cent of total sales.

“While some of this is likely to shift back to instore as restrictions are lifted, we expect some of this change to become permanent,” said BIS Oxford Economics chief economist Sarah Hunter. 

Online sales made up 20.5 per cent of sales of household goods, clothing and footwear, the Australian Bureau of Statistics announced on Thursday.

The ABS marginally revised its preliminary estimates of retail trade for April, saying sales fell by 17.7 per cent from March, instead of 17.9 per cent.

There were record falls in cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (down 35.4 per cent), clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (down 53.6 per cent), as well as a large fall in department stores (down 14.9 per cent).

Food retailing led the fall in dollar terms, sliding 17.4 per cent from March, when there was a record rise as households stockpiled goods.

Spending on food was still up 5.1 per cent from a year ago as more meals were consumed at home.

Spending on clothing, footwear and personal accessory plunged 53.6 per cent.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Pickett considered for Tigers' ruck duties

In just his third AFL game, Richmond's grand final hero Marlion Pickett will be giving up 20cm in height if he contests ruck duels against Collingwood.

rugby league

Raiders to rally around injured Bateman

Canberra's NRL premiership hopes have taken a hit with star forward John Bateman ruled out indefinitely after being forced to have a second shoulder operation.

Australian rules football

Cox, Phillips into footy's Hall of Fame

West Coast ruck great Dean Cox and Port Adelaide legend Greg Phillips have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

swimming

Taylor takes over as Aust head swim coach

Rohan Taylor has taken over as Australian swimming's head coach for the Tokyo Olympics after Jacco Verhaeren announced he will leave in September.

Australian rules football

Fremantle AFL forward McCarthy in hospital

Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy will undergo tests in hospital after collapsing during the AFL club's non-contact training session.

news

crime, law and justice

Teens to be charged over Qld balcony death

Two teenage girls will be charged with murder over the death of a Brisbane teen who fell from the balcony of a Gold Coast apartment.

sport

Australian rules football

Pickett considered for Tigers' ruck duties

In just his third AFL game, Richmond's grand final hero Marlion Pickett will be giving up 20cm in height if he contests ruck duels against Collingwood.

world

politics

Ex defence head Mattis denounces Trump

Former US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has condemned President Donald Trump as deliberately divisive, and called on Americans to unite 'without him'.