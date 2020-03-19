Retired Qld doctors called to fight virus

Retired Queensland doctors are being called on to assist with help “flattening” the infection curve of coronavirus.

Queensland’s leading medical body said retired doctors are needed to deal with the virus as winter approaches.

Dr Dilip Dhupelia, president of the Australian Medical Association Queensland, said retired doctors could help in differing ways.

“Some will be asked to assist contact tracing of confirmed cases of COVID-19, while others may be needed on the 24-hour 13 HEALTH hotline to relay and explain up-to-date medical advice as it is released,” he said.

He said several retired doctors had contacted the AMAQ to offer their services.

“There are public health units across the state and a range of areas where support is required, depending on where the retired doctor lives.”

Queensland’s chief medical officer Dr Jeannette Young said it is important to match the skills of each doctor with appropriate roles to assist in managing COVID-19.