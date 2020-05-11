Return to office in 2021: Google, Facebook

Most Google and Facebook employees will likely not be going back to the office full time until 2021.

The tech industry’s two biggest internet companies have told employees to settle into home-office routines through the end of the year amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Both Google and Facebook this week said they will let most employees work from home through the end of 2020, while they also set timelines for gradually re-opening corporate offices.

Google will begin a phased reopening of offices in June, but with just 10-15 per cent of staffers allowed to be in any one location at the outset, Alphabet and Google chief Sundar Pichai wrote in a May 8 memo, as first reported by CNBC. Most employees will be required to stay home, potentially through the end of 2020, he said, “though there will be moments or occasions where you are able to come into the office”.

That came after Facebook on Thursday said it plans to start opening most of its offices on July 6 (the Monday after the July 4 holiday weekend in the US) while also saying employees who can work remotely will have that option through the end of the year. Previously, it had told employees to expect to WFH at least through the end of May.

“Most Facebook employees are fortunate to be able to work productively from home, so we feel a responsibility to allow people who don’t have this flexibility to access shared public resources first,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post last month. “I hope this helps contain the spread of COVID-19 so we can keep our communities safe and get back up and running again soon.”

At Facebook, more than 95 per cent of full-time employees are working from home, CFO Dave Wehner said on the company’s Q1 earnings call last week. He added that safety is “the No. 1 priority for those essential workers who need to come into our data centres and other facilities”.