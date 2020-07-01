Flights barred as hotel outbreaks probed

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews wants international flights to his state blocked for two weeks. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Flights barred as hotel outbreaks probed

By Benita Kolovos and Christine McGinn

July 1, 2020

2020-07-01 20:01:18

International flights into Victoria have been diverted for two weeks as a former judge begins an inquiry into the state’s hotel quarantine program.

Since early in the pandemic, thousands of returned overseas travellers have spent a fortnight quarantined in hotel rooms as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

But it has been revealed the program fuelled outbreaks in the city’s inner north, prompting Premier Daniel Andrews to send 36 suburbs into lockdown from Thursday. 

He said testing indicated a very significant number of cases in late May and early June could be linked to a breach of infection control protocols by staff at these hotels. 

“That is unacceptable to me. I’m sure that will be unacceptable certainly to all of those who will be impacted by the restrictions that we have had to reimpose,” Mr Andrews said. 

The former judge who leads the probe into the operation of the hotel quarantine program will report back in eight to 10 weeks, he said. 

In the meantime, the premier has asked Prime Minister Scott Morrison to divert international flights from the state for two weeks. 

“I will have conversations with other state leaders to explain that and to thank them in advance of the extra load that they will carry,” Mr Andrews said.

There was no detail immediately available on Tuesday night about where the diverted international flights would now land or how the passengers would be processed

Six of the state’s 64 new cases on Tuesday were linked to an outbreak among workers at the Stamford Plaza hotel, taking the cluster total to 29.

More than 30 cases have also been linked to the Rydges on Swanston after workers took the virus home, spreading it to their families.

The premier said he was disappointed to hear of breaches of infection control protocols by staff at quarantine hotels, which included instances of members sharing cigarette lighters.

“What might be seemingly innocent, quite low risk, it’s not,” Mr Andrews said.

“You might never even know that you had it but in the process, you’ve infected who knows how many people, particularly given if you are from a large family.”

The hotel program will restart under the supervision of Corrections Victoria. 

On Tuesday, there were 44 international flights scheduled to arrive in Melbourne, including 17 from New Zealand, 10 from China and eight from Qatar. 

Opposition health spokeswoman Georgie Crozier said the inquiry into the “scandal-ridden” and “shambolic” program was overdue.

From Thursday, people living in 10 postcodes will return to stage three restrictions. 

People in these postcodes will only be able to leave their homes for care or caregiving, to exercise, to purchase food and other essential items, or to go to work or school. 

The restrictions will remain in place until at least July 29.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL players need to relocate from hotspots

Players from Melbourne-based AFL clubs living in COVID-19 hotspots need to urgently find alternate housing to ensure they are not barred from entering NSW.

rugby union

Super players accept 30 per cent pay cut

Australia's professional rugby players have accepted a blanket 30 per cent pay cut renegotiation ahead of this Friday's Super Rugby AU launch.

Australian rules football

Magpie Sidebottom banned for 4 AFL games

Collingwood veteran Steele Sidebottom can't quite remember the details of his coronavirus breach due to his alcohol consumption.

rugby union

Wallabies selection to be Super-charged

Australian-based Wallabies contenders will have nowhere to hide when the domestic Super Rugby AU launches on Friday.

soccer

Adelaide miffed by A-League NSW focus

Adelaide United interim coach Carl Veart says the club is mystified by an A-League fixture which has them playing their home games in NSW.

news

inquiry

Royal commission slams warnings delay

A bushfires royal commissioner has criticised national agencies for taking years to get a consistent and clear warning system, amid community confusion.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL players need to relocate from hotspots

Players from Melbourne-based AFL clubs living in COVID-19 hotspots need to urgently find alternate housing to ensure they are not barred from entering NSW.

world

civil unrest

HK police fire tear gas at protesters

Hong Kong police have made their first arrests under a new national security law as they fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse pro-democracy protesters.