Victoria awaited, record cases globally

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The government has cut the number of flights with returning Australians to pay for their quarantine. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

health

Victoria awaited, record cases globally

By Colin Brinsden

July 11, 2020

2020-07-11 10:28:44

As Australian authorities cautiously await the latest coronavirus update from outbreak-hit Victoria, the World Health Organisation reported the biggest one-day increase of new cases globally at 228,102.

Victoria recorded a daily record of 288 cases on Friday.

Such has been the pace of the COVID-19 spread on home soil, the federal government is halving international flight arrivals to ease pressure on hotel quarantine systems, meaning 4000 fewer people will be able to return home each week.

Returning Australians will also be made to pay for their two-week stay in hotel quarantine.

Federal government minister Darren Chester said Australia needs to get on top of the COVID-19 outbreak and ensure there is capacity to cope with those entering the quarantine period.

“We’ve seen the case here in Victoria where the quarantine hasn’t worked for a variety of reasons, and there’s inquiries under way to make sure we don’t repeat those mistakes,” Mr Chester, a Victorian himself, told ABC television on Saturday.

“But we need to make sure that we are able to cope with the number of returning passengers from overseas.”

Labor frontbencher Josh Wilson hopes the cost of quarantine for returning travellers is reasonable.

“First and foremost you can’t have a situation where there is some real economic barrier … for Australians who want to return home,” Mr Wilson told ABC television.

“It’s not unreasonable to consider people making a contribution to the costs of quarantine but … you’d hope that that cost is reasonable, and that there’s some consideration of people’s capacity to pay.”

Mr Chester backed the Victorian state government’s call for face masks to be worn in isolation areas.

“If you can’t achieve the social distancing, another precaution, another step you can take is to wear a face mask to again reduce your exposure,” he said.

Meanwhile, Queensland recorded two new cases on Saturday; both were people returning from overseas.

There have now been over 9360 coronavirus cases recorded across Australia since the beginning of the pandemic, which has caused 106 deaths.

The new cases came as Queensland opened its borders on Friday to interstate travellers, except those from Victoria, for the first time since March 25.

Tasmania has delayed plans to reopen its borders while Western Australia has put off a final easing of restrictions as the states keep an eye on the situation in Victoria.

Mr Wilson, a Western Australian, said the WA state government had got its decision-making right so far, but warned there will be outbreaks as the virus continues in Australia and elsewhere.

