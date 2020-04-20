No new virus cases in SA for a second day

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Two international flights will bring home 880 Australians who will go into quarantine for 14 days. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Health

No new virus cases in SA for a second day

By AAP

April 20, 2020

2020-04-20 16:58:49

No new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in South Australia for the second straight day, with authorities vowing to closely monitor hundreds of Australian citizens arriving from overseas.

The state’s total remains at 435 and only 89 cases are active.

Seven people are in hospital, with two men in intensive care. One of them, aged 68, is in a critical condition while the other, aged 75, is stable.

The state has undertaken a testing blitz in recent days and SA Health Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier says 41,000 people have been checked in total.

“I think we can say we’re not losing the war,” Professor Spurrier said on Sunday.

“We’re in a really good place in South Australia. We’ve got very, very high testing rates and that’s partly because of SA Pathology being able to provide it but also because South Australians are coming forward and getting tested at the right time.” 

Wait times were currently a little longer than usual, Prof Spurrier said, and work was under way to give estimates online of how long to expect. 

She said the state government hoped to introduce an SMS results service early next week.

Meanwhile, a repatriation flight from India carrying 440 people is due to arrive in Adelaide in Monday.

Those on board will be quarantined at the Pullman hotel for 14 days.

Another flight carrying the same numbers will arrive on Tuesday.

Prof Spurrier said the 880 people would be tested after they disembarked and monitored daily for symptoms.

“We will not be risking the health and wellbeing of our population,” she said.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said about 45 police officers would monitor the building to ensure people don’t leave prematurely.

“Given the excellent results we’ve seen in terms of limiting the spread of the virus in South Australia, we’re taking the security of these people extremely seriously,” Mr Stevens said.

He also said 18 young people had been issued expiation notices after a group of up to 100 were caught congregating at a car-based event in Penfield.

They dispersed very quickly after police arrived and there was one crash in the bid to flee.

“Everybody is generally doing the right thing but we are becoming aware of instances where people are not,” Mr Stevens said.

Police have now issued 74 expiation notices in total and 43 formal warnings during COVID-19 compliance checks.

Latest sport

soccer

Players eager to finish A-League season

With the FFA"s update on the status of the suspended A-League season looming, players remain eager to play out the campaign despite multiple challenges.

rugby league

Greenberg resigns as NRL CEO

NRL boss Todd Greenberg has fallen on his sword and resigned as chief executive.

cricket

CA transparency key in pay cuts: Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood hopes Cricket Australia will be transparent as players prepare to take a pay cut and their employers continue complex negotiations.

Australian rules football

AFL needs detailed restart plans: Vic CHO

Victoria's chief health officer says the AFL needs detailed plans about how it intends to play games amid the COVID-19 crisis before the season can restart.

rugby league

Cost re-structuring begins at NRL HQ

NRL staff have been told that their operations will remain leaner despite the league's plans to restart its competition in late May.

news

health

Measures have 'changed Victoria's future'

The number of new coronavirus cases in Victoria appears to be dwindling, but the premier says social restrictions must remain for now.

sport

soccer

Players eager to finish A-League season

With the FFA"s update on the status of the suspended A-League season looming, players remain eager to play out the campaign despite multiple challenges.

world

health

People seek to resume work amid virus

Pressure is mounting on governments to ease lockdown restrictions, as people seek to return to nornality amid disrupted work, social and cultural activities.