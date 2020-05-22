Discover Australian Associated Press

States have been urged to review the idea of opening borders amid pressure to ease restrictions. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

politics

State border closures a worry for aviation

By Matt Coughlan

May 22, 2020

2020-05-22 09:00:09

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has linked the future of Australian airlines to lifting domestic travel bans as bickering over state borders continues.

The federal government is pressuring state and territory leaders to lift hardline restrictions to boost the crumbling tourism and aviation sectors.

Coronavirus has killed 101 people across Australia with the latest death in NSW taking the state’s toll to 50.

But the number of new infections is plumetting.

Mr McCormack, who is the federal transport minister, said Australia had successfully kept cases and mortality rates low.

“If we do want a domestic airline to continue and to resume very quickly, then one way of doing it is to ease those border restrictions,” he told the ABC on Friday.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has backed a legal challenge to the border closures, which some believe may be unconstitutional.

The Queenslander continued his attacks on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, saying her insistence on keeping the state cocooned until September was perplexing.

“She’s painted herself into a corner and there’s no logic to the position,” Mr Dutton told the Nine Network.

Federal health authorities are adamant there is no medical reason for borders to remain closed.

Deputy Labor leader Richard Marles said the federal government had failed to foster cooperation between states on borders.

“If we’re at a point now where people are talking about constitutional challenges, that is a failure of (Prime Minister) Scott Morrison,” he said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian wants borders open because the number of new coronavirus infections has stabilised.

But her push for other states to ease border restrictions is falling on deaf ears.

NSW will relax travel rules within the state from June 1, with regional travel allowed for interstate visitors and residents.

But apart from Victoria and the ACT, all other states and territories are maintaining a hardline approach, fearing a second wave of infections.

WA-based federal Attorney-General Christian Porter believes premiers should reassess the balance between health and the economy on a near daily basis.

The government has launched a new ad campaign urging Australians to “do the three and stay COVID free”.

People are being told to keep 1.5m away from others, wash their hands regularly and download the coronavirus contact tracing app.

“COVID-19 has not disappeared and we need to ensure all Australians know how to protect themselves and others,” deputy chief medical officer Nick Coatsworth said.

“No-one wants to see a second wave of infections.”

