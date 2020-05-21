Discover Australian Associated Press

States have been urged to review the idea of opening borders amid pressure to ease restrictions. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Review border controls daily, states urged

By Paul Osborne

May 21, 2020

2020-05-21 17:53:42

States have been urged to keep the idea of opening borders under daily review as debate continues over coronavirus travel restrictions.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian does not believe it makes sense to keep borders across Australia closed, given the number of new coronavirus infections has stabilised.

But her push for other states to ease border restrictions is falling on deaf ears.

“We are not going to be lectured to by a state that has the highest amount of cases in Australia,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

NSW will relax travel rules within the state from June 1, with regional travel allowed for interstate visitors and residents.

But Queensland, WA, SA and the NT are maintaining hardline approaches amid fears of a second wave of infections.

Attorney-General Christian Porter, who represents a WA seat, said he understood the premiers had to balance health advice and kickstarting industry such as tourism.

“But I think you’d have to reassess that balancing exercise if not on a daily basis, with high regularity at the moment, because the situation is evolving,” he says.

The states and territories should also consider whether they want to miss out on the first wave of tourists taking advantage of restrictions being lowered.

“Australians who were going to Bali are going to be looking for somewhere else to holiday, there will be serious competition as to whether they go to Margaret River or Yanchep or the Gold Coast.”

However, WA’s chief health officer Andrew Robertson said it would take at least one month to confirm community spread had been eliminated in affected jurisdictions, and until then opening interstate borders was not recommended.

The national health advisory committee hasn’t offered any advice either way about domestic borders.

The government has launched a new ad campaign urging Australians to “do the three and stay COVID free” – referring to keeping 1.5m away from others, washing hands regularly and downloading the COVIDSafe contact tracing app.

“COVID-19 has not disappeared and we need to ensure all Australians know how to protect themselves and others,” deputy chief medical officer Nick Coatsworth said.

“No-one wants to see a second wave of infections.”

With only six cases confirmed nationally on Thursday – four in Victoria and two in NSW – just over 500 people are still sick with the virus out of nearly 7100 who have caught it.

The death toll stands at 100.

