REX cuts Qld flights amid contract impasse

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Regional Express has declared a force majeure on its contract with the Queensland state government. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

air transport

REX cuts Qld flights amid contract impasse

By Alex Druce

March 31, 2020

2020-03-31 10:34:48

Regional Express (Rex) has declared a force majeure on its contract with the Queensland state government and will suspend all services in the state indefinitely. 

The struggling airline on Tuesday announced its decision to cut services in the state as it could see no immediate “workable solution” with the Queensland government to agree on a reduced flight schedule that would be covered by freshly-announced federal assistance.  

Rex had last week announced the cessation of passenger services in all states except Queensland, and flagged regional airlines could collapse because of plunging demand amid the crippling coronavirus pandemic.

It toned down that sentiment on Saturday while welcoming Canberra’s suite of COVID-19 airline rescue packages – including the $300 million Regional Aviation Rescue Initiative.

The airline declared it would now be able to scale back to a minimum essential service operation of one return weekly flight per route as a result of the assistance. 

However, Rex on Tuesday said this reduced schedule proposal had been rejected by Queensland.

The airline will therefore indefinitely cut flights to destinations such as Brisbane, Cairns, Longreach, Mount Isa, Townsville, Towoomba – as well as a host of smaller locations. 

“With cash fast running out and no immediate prospect of a workable solution … Rex has no choice but to declare a Force Majeure event for the contract and suspend all services on Queensland regulated routes indefinitely until it has the ability to service the contract in a commercially viable manner,” Rex told the ASX. 

The Queensland government has been approached for comment. 

Affected Rex passengers will have their tickets placed on credit for when services resume.

Services on the remainder of Rex’s national network will continue on an essential services basis, subject to passenger numbers and support from local councils. 

Frustrations over details and the timing of federal funds also appear to be bubbling over.

“No concrete details have been forthcoming and more importantly, not a single cent has been disbursed,” the airline said. 

Rex indicated on Saturday it will still need to stand down staff, mainly flight crew and engineers, but the assistance packages meant it would avoid 30 per cent to 40 per of its staff from being stood down. 

Rex said if it was able to draw on its fair share of the assistance packages, the Regional Aviation Rescue Initiative would permit it to sustain its revised national network schedule , for at least six months, even if passenger demand drops by 95 per cent compared to pre-COVID days. 

The reduction stood at 85 per cent as of Friday.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

All AFL clubs will survive: McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says all 18 clubs will survive the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

soccer

Mariners stood down, PFA seeks FFA help

The PFA is demanding Central Coast reverse a decision to stand down their A-League players and staff after receiving confirmation of the Mariners' actions.

cricket

Aus cricket captain Paine's wallet stolen

Isolation took an unwanted twist for Australian Test cricket captain Tim Paine when his car was broken into and his wallet stolen on Tuesday.

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics set for July-Aug in 2021

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23-August 8 next year, almost the exact same slot as that originally scheduled for the Games this year.

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics to start on July 23, 2021

The Tokyo Olympics have been rescheduled for July 23-August 8 next year, Japanese organisers and the International Olympic Committee have announced.

news

virus diseases

Business joins race to make virus supplies

The federal government has lavished praise on Australian businesses turning their hand to making coronavirus supplies during the outbreak.

sport

Australian rules football

All AFL clubs will survive: McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says all 18 clubs will survive the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

world

epidemic and plague

Expert foresees up to 200K US virus deaths

The United States will likely end up with millions of coronavirus cases, a top health official has warned, as over 720,000 infections were reported globally.