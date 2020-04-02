REX still flying across Qld amid COVID-19

Flights to remote corners of Queensland will continue during the coronavirus pandemic, but on a lighter schedule.

Regional Express has been forced to cut passenger travel and freight services after its planes emptied when people were told to stay at home to prevent the spread of infection.

However, the state government has backed its plans to continue serving regional communities on a lighter schedule to ensure people can still access food and medical supplies and get to work.

Rex gets $10 million from the state government each year to run its regional air services, but their contract will need to be adjusted to cater for the lighter schedule.

Charter flights will also be considered for essential food and medical deliveries and worker travel to remote and rural communities where flights are cancelled.