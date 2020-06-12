Discover Australian Associated Press

West Tigers five-eighth Josh Reynolds (r) has been cleared of driving under the influence of drugs. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Reynolds returns negative drug test

By Scott Bailey

June 12, 2020

2020-06-12 13:59:47

Josh Reynolds says he was never concerned over a positive roadside drug test after a secondary sample confirmed his innocence on Friday.

The Tigers five-eighth was thrown back into the headlines this weekend when he failed an initial roadside drug test in the early hours of Monday morning.

But a second test at Sutherland Police Station came back negative, with confirmation of that result on Friday.

Reynolds had insisted all week the roadside test was a false positive.

“What a Surprise, I was Just informed that the results came back NEGATIVE!” Reynolds tweeted.

“I was never concerned but just another step in me having to prove my innocence!

“Thanks to the Wests Tigers & everyone for all of the positive support during what has again been a tough time for me.”

At the time, Reynolds had been driving home from Bankstown Airport after travelling back from the Tigers’ shock loss to the Gold Coast. 

He was also hit with an infringement notice for driving with an expired licence, which Reynolds conceded was an oversight on his behalf.

Reynolds’ innocence means he can now take his place in the Tigers team on Saturday night against Canberra, in place of the axed Benji Marshall.

The playmaker has endured a turbulent 2020, after having domestic assault charges dropped by NSW Police in February.

It followed an ugly scandal that included allegations he was conned by his ex-partner who it is claimed faked three pregnancies.

“He’s been in really good spirits,” coach Michael Maguire said. 

“He is at his best when he is on the footy field, I am looking forward to seeing him there.

“He’s been through some challenging times. He’s been very positive and very professional about how he has gone about things.

“He is a pro Josh. He’s got a lot of experience, so I’m really excited he’s going to get his opportunity.”

