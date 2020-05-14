Ricciardo moves from Renault to McLaren

Australian Daniel Ricciardo will leave the Renault Formula One team and race for McLaren in 2021.

The 30-year-old, winner of seven races for Red Bull, will partner British driver Lando Norris and replaces Spaniard Carlos Sainz who is set to join Ferrari as Sebastian Vettel’s replacement.

“Signing Daniel is another step forward in our long-term plan and will bring an exciting new dimension to the team, alongside Lando. This is good news for our team, partners and of course our fans,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

Ricciardo has signed a “multi-year agreement” and will leave Renault at the end of this campaign, yet to start because of coronavirus.

“Daniel is a proven race-winner and his experience, commitment and energy will be a valuable addition to McLaren and our mission to return to the front of the field,” McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said.