Richard Wilkins tests positive to COVID-19

Veteran entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins has tested positive to COVID-19 after meeting with Hollywood star Rita Wilson.

Wilkins met Wilson after her intimate performance at the Sydney Opera House’s Utzon Room last week and has since returned a positive result for coronavirus, Nine newspapers reported on Sunday night.

Wilson and her husband, actor Tom Hanks, are quarantined in a Gold Coast hospital after testing positive to COVID-19 on Thursday.

“Richard Wilkins has tested positive to COVID-19. Richard is not showing any symptoms of the virus and has been self-isolating, on his own at home, since Thursday last week,” a spokeswoman said.

Anyone Wilkins has been in contact with has been notified and will be tested if they show any symptoms of the virus, she added.