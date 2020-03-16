Discover Australian Associated Press

TV presenter Richard Wilkins has contracted the coronavirus after meeting Rita Wilson. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Richard Wilkins tests positive to COVID-19

By AAP

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 22:34:34

Veteran entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins has tested positive to COVID-19 after meeting with Hollywood star Rita Wilson. 

Wilkins met Wilson after her intimate performance at the Sydney Opera House’s Utzon Room last week and has since returned a positive result for coronavirus, Nine newspapers reported on Sunday night. 

Wilson and her husband, actor Tom Hanks, are quarantined in a Gold Coast hospital after testing positive to COVID-19 on Thursday.

“Richard Wilkins has tested positive to COVID-19. Richard is not showing any symptoms of the virus and has been self-isolating, on his own at home, since Thursday last week,” a spokeswoman said. 

Anyone Wilkins has been in contact with has been notified and will be tested if they show any symptoms of the virus, she added. 

