Brisbane CEO Paul White says he could stay in 2021 to help the NRL club recover from the shutdown. Image by Albert Perez/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Richest NRL club in ‘fight for survival’

By Laine Clark

March 25, 2020

2020-03-25 11:20:27

CEO Paul White admits Brisbane – the NRL’s richest club – is in a fight for survival following the competition’s postponement due to coronavirus.

White said the NRL flagship was in a better position than most clubs after launching pandemic contingency plans a month ago.

But he admitted he may be tempted to remain at the club next year to help the powerhouse rebuild after initially planning to leave at the end of 2020 – his 10th season at the helm.

Brisbane are considered the NRL’s off-field benchmark with almost $15 million believed to be in the bank and reportedly amassing revenue of almost $52 million last year.

However, White said the game’s postponement had still hit the glamour club hard, with some staff on their $22 million pay roll made redundant and others taking “large” salary cuts including himself and head coach Anthony Seibold.

“It is a really tough time for our industry. We are in a fight for our survival as a game, and for us as a club,” White said.

“We certainly want to be around for season 2021 and we are looking at all scenarios.”

Asked if he could guarantee the club’s survival, White said: “The fortunate thing about our club is that we started planning and did some scenario testing for this probably four weeks ago.

“No one could have anticipated where this would start and finish and no one can now.

“At this point in time our club is in a strong position, bearing in mind that our business model is based on another 15 clubs participating and the NRL competition proceeding.

“But we have already taken some strong action and there will be more pain to come unfortunately for some wonderful people at our organisation.

“We want the competition to survive, so we are united as 16 clubs to take whatever measures are necessary for this competition to survive.”

White is off contract and had planned to leave at season’s end but admitted he may remain to help the Broncos deal with the pandemic’s fallout.

“I made the decision to make this year my last in the best interests of the club,” he said.

“If I believe that me remaining for a period of time is what this club needs and the board gives an indication that they may like to see that happen I will make that decision at the time.

“But I am not going to tap out until I am satisfied that the club is back on its feet.

“I not giving you a definitive answer but I am not saying no either.”

