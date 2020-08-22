Richmond overpower Essendon in AFL

Reigning premiers Richmond have surged into the AFL’s top four with a spirited 12-point victory against Essendon.

The Tigers jumped from sixth to third on the ladder with a hard-fought 10.13 (73) to 10.1 (61) triumph in Darwin on Saturday night.

But spearhead Tom Lynch, days after being fined $2000 for separate incidents, will again come under match review scrutiny for a behind-play forearm to the throat of Bomber Michael Hurley.

The annual Dreamtime game continued Essendon’s recent nightmares – they have just one win from their past seven games and lost luckless backman Aaron Francis to a hamstring injury.

The Bombers unveiled a potential cult figure, with Indigenous debutant Irving Mosquito kicking two goals including a stunner on the run.

But they were overpowered by Richmond’s big guns: Dustin Martin (29 disposals, one goal, nine inside 50s) and Shai Bolton (28 touches, one goal) ruled the midfield while Lynch and Jack Riewoldt slotted two majors each.

The Tigers’ defence, featuring Liam Baker (16 possessions) was stingy and Ivan Soldo had the better of the rucks.

Essendon’s Zach Merrett was superb with a game-high 34 disposals and a goal, Devon Smith (28 possessions) battled gamely while James Stewart matched Mosquito’s return of two goals.

The match turned amid controversy in the second term moments after Mosquito’s memorable highlight.

The 19-year-old from Halls Creek in northern Western Australia flashed through a pack, gathered the ball 65 metres from goal, took a bounce and threaded a left-footer from a challenging angle.

Just 90 seconds after the act of brilliance, Bomber Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti took a chest mark and ran into an open goal.

But his teammate Jake Stringer was penalised for a push on Richmond’s Dylan Grimes and the score – which would have given Essendon an 11-point lead – didn’t count.

Instead, Richmond rallied with two goals in the next three minutes to take a seven-point halftime lead which didn’t duly reflect their control – they had 29 inside 50s to Essendon’s nine in the half.

But it took just 10 more minutes for the Tigers to finally cash in.

They made three rapid strikes with goals to Riewoldt, Martin and Kane Lambert creating a 25-point advantage.

The closest Essendon got thereafter was nine points early in the final quarter.

But Richmond killed off the challenge with the next three goals before the Bombers belatedly scored the last three of the match to reduce the final margin.