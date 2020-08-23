Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Richmond's Dylan Grimes has received online death threats after the Tigers AFL win over Essendon. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Richmond star Grimes gets death threats

By Steve Larkin

August 23, 2020

2020-08-23 10:24:00

Richmond defender Dylan Grimes has received death threats on social media after a controversial incident in his AFL club’s latest victory.

Grimes was accused by some of staging for a free kick which proved a game-turning moment during the Dreamtime clash when the Tigers scored a 12-point win over Essendon in Darwin.

“Death threats and suicide suggestions. Come on,” Grimes posted on his Instagram account.

“Reminding the Essendon fans that inboxed me that this is a game we play for fun.”

Grimes was awarded a controversial free kick for a push in the back in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game.

The penalty came as Essendon’s Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti took a run into an open goal – his major would have put the Bombers 11 points up.

Instead, the score wasn’t allowed and Richmond proceeded to boot two goals in the next three minutes to take the lead, which they kept for the rest of the game.

“Massive impact,” Essendon coach John Worsfold said post-match of the controversial decision..

“Unfortunately that is the way the umpires called it and we have to cop that. But it was a pretty critical part of the game.”

Grimes’ threats come two weeks after GWS stalwart Callan Ward also received death threats and abuse when accused of staging for a free kick, also in a match against Essendon.

Ward effectively kicked the match-winning goal being awarded a free kick for high contact against Essendon’s Shaun McKernan.

Essendon issued a statement after the Ward abuse condemning the threats.

“As a club, we do not stand for this and we will continue to call out this toxic online behaviour,” the statement said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Richmond star Grimes gets death threats

Richmond's Dylan Grimes says he has received death threats after being involved in a controversial incident in the Dreamtime AFL game in Darwin.

golf

Popov leads British Open, Lee tied second

Australia's Minjee Lee is three strokes behind German Sophia Popov, tied for second, as play enters the final round of the Women's British Open at Royal Troon.

Australian rules football

Richmond's Lynch faces another AFL penalty

The AFL's match review officer will review another behind-play blow from Richmond forward Tom Lynch.

Australian rules football

Bomber critics embarrassing, says Worsfold

Essendon coach John Worsfold says critics of his AFL club are embarassing themselves.

Australian rules football

Richmond overpower Essendon in AFL

Richmond have defeated Essendon by 12 points in Saturday night's AFL match in Darwin.

news

health

NSW records four new COVID-19 cases

NSW has recorded four new COVID-19 cases including a second security guard who worked at a quarantine hotel in Sydney.

sport

golf

Popov leads British Open, Lee tied second

Australia's Minjee Lee is three strokes behind German Sophia Popov, tied for second, as play enters the final round of the Women's British Open at Royal Troon.

world

terrorism

Fears of hate speech in NZ terror hearing

The sentencing of Brenton Tarrant, the Australian terrorist who carried out the Christchurch mosque attacks last year, begins on Monday.