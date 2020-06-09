Richmond’s Houli good for AFL return

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Bachar Houli is poised to be in Richmond's AFL side to face Collingwood on Thursday night. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Richmond’s Houli good for AFL return

By Shayne Hope

June 9, 2020

2020-06-09 10:42:05

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin expects Bachar Houli to face Collingwood when the AFL season resumes on Thursday night despite the All-Australian defender’s fitness concerns.

Houli missed the Tigers’ round-one win over Carlton with a calf injury and re-injured the muscle during the AFL shutdown period.

The 32-year-old was still on limited duties when Richmond returned to full training late last month but Cotchin told reporters on Tuesday his premiership teammate’s condition had improved.

“He’s telling everyone he is (right to go),” Cotchin said.

“He took part in our little scratchy (practice match) last week and he’s in really good nick, and he’s nearly ready.

“I’m sure he’s one of those ones that the conditioning staff, medicos and coaches will all be discussing.”

Cotchin endured his own injury woes last year, managing only 14 games because of hamstring issues, but recovered to play a key role in Richmond’s premiership win.

The 30-year-old skipper said he is fit for the season resumption and has not had to taper his training program during the short preparation.

“We’ve put a lot of trust and faith into our conditioning staff and medicos and they’ve been amazing with their support through the (shutdown period),” Cotchin said.

“I’m really confident in the body and that we’ve prepared ourselves really well.”

Cotchin expects Dylan Grimes will get the job on dangerous Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey but is unsure how the Tigers will line up in the ruck.

They are weighing up whether to use Toby Nankervis and Ivan Soldo in tandem, as they did in round one, or use a part-timer as the second ruckman against a Magpies side that will be without American tall Mason Cox.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

No AFL crowds just yet: CEO McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has not received authorisation from state governments for crowds to return to football stadiums.

rugby league

Broncos turn to Te'o to end NRL struggles

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has confirmed recruit Ben Te'o will make his return to the NRL this Thursday against Manly.

Australian rules football

Richmond's Houli good for AFL return

Bachar Houli is ready to return from a calf injury against Collingwood on Thursday night when the AFL season resumes, Tigers skipper Trent Cotchin says.

rugby league

Government considering capped NRL crowds

NRL will welcome back some fans this weekend, however, discussions to open up the gates for a capped number of crowds are high on the agenda.

rugby league

Dragons call board meeting over McGregor

St George Illawarra have called an emergency board meeting for Tuesday to discuss Paul McGregor's NRL coaching future.

news

politics

JobKeeper review could see further changes

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says a review of the JobKeeper scheme will look at ways to improve it, amid speculation more workers could be moved off the payment.

sport

Australian rules football

No AFL crowds just yet: CEO McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has not received authorisation from state governments for crowds to return to football stadiums.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

N.Korea to sever hotlines with South: KCNA

North Korea says it will end lines of communication at an inter-Korean liaison office, and hotlines between the two militaries and presidential offices at noon.