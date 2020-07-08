Richmond’s Lynch a 50/50 AFL prospect

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Despite a broken finger, Richmond's Tom Lynch hopes to play in the Tigers' AFL match against Sydney. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Richmond’s Lynch a 50/50 AFL prospect

By Steve Larkin

July 8, 2020

2020-07-08 15:41:05

Injured Richmond spearhead Tom Lynch says he’s a 50/50 prospect of playing in Sunday’s AFL match against Sydney.

Lynch had surgery on a broken finger on Monday before travelling to join his teammates at their Gold Coast hub.

“I will hopefully train Friday and then press to play Sunday,” Lynch said on Wednesday.

“We’ll see how it goes, 50-50 at the moment, but hopefully I get up for it.”

Lynch was hurt during Richmond’s win against Melbourne last Sunday and had a rushed operation on Monday so he could travel to the Gold Coast ahead of fresh travel restrictions.

Victoria’s 10 AFL teams were sent scrambling out of the state on Sunday and Monday as border restrictions were tightened in response to the state’s COVID-19 spike.

“I went in for scans early Monday morning, went back to the club, spoke to the doctor about 8:30am and he was pretty keen to get the surgery done then and there and get it done in Melbourne,” Lynch said.

“I had to obviously (act) fast and then go into surgery about 1:30pm.

“I ended up getting out of hospital about 4pm, 4:30pm, and then going straight home, getting my bag and then straight to airport and flying out.

“It was a pretty quick turnaround but I got up here in time.”

Lynch was among a batch of Tigers injured in Sunday’s game with captain Trent Cotchin (hamstring), Dion Prestia (ankle) and Toby Nankervis (ankle) all ruled out of Sunday’s fixture against the Swans.

Defender David Astbury (knee) remains on the sidelines while dual premiership duo Bachar Houli and Shane Edwards haven’t travelled to the Gold Coast, citing personal reasons.

Edwards’ partner is expected to give birth soon. Houli’s wife gave birth last week to their third child.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Richmond's Lynch a 50/50 AFL prospect

Richmond forward Tom Lynch says he will train on Friday to try to overcome a broken finger and play against Sydney in their AFL game on the Gold Coast.

Australian rules football

AFL flag fancies Brisbane set for SCG test

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan says five rounds isn't enough evidence to assess which teams are the AFL pacesetters as he plots Geelong's downfall in Sydney.

rugby league

Confusion over Fifita, Broncos re-sign Niu

Brisbane have confirmed they have re-signed NRL teen sensation Tesi Niu but there is uncertainty over the future of in-demand forward David Fifita.

Australian rules football

Lockdown hits home for AFL stars in hubs

AFL stars Tom Hawkins and Jack Riewoldt admit they're uneasy about being in hubs as their respective young families confront the coronavirus crisis in Victoria.

rugby union

Remote Rennie lays out Wallabies approach

Coach Dave Rennie sees youth and not overseas-based players as the way forward for the Wallabies as he continues to work remotely from New Zealand.

news

health

No checks on Melbourne flight to Sydney

Passengers on a Jetstar flight from Melbourne to Sydney disembarked without a COVID-19 health screening as NSW Health officials were busy with another flight.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL flag fancies Brisbane set for SCG test

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan says five rounds isn't enough evidence to assess which teams are the AFL pacesetters as he plots Geelong's downfall in Sydney.

world

virus diseases

Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.