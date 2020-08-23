Discover Australian Associated Press

Tom Lynch is under scrutiny again, this time for high contact on Essendon's Michael Hurley. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Richmond’s Lynch faces another AFL penalty

By Steve Larkin

August 23, 2020

2020-08-23 02:34:29

Richmond forward Tom Lynch is again facing an AFL sanction for a behind-play blow.

The AFL’s match review officer Michael Christian on Sunday will examine Lynch’s high contact on Essendon’s Michael Hurley.

Lynch struck Hurley’s throat in the final quarter of the Tigers’ 12-point win in Darwin on Saturday night.

The incident is the latest in a string involving the key forward, who last week was fined $2000 for two separate off-the-ball hits against Gold Coast.

That fine followed another $500 fine for misconduct a fortnight earlier for pushing Brisbane defender Alex Witherden’s head into the ground.

Christian will review footage of Lynch’s clash with Hurley which shows the Tiger forward making contact with his right forearm.

The blow wasn’t overly forceful but angered Hurley.

Lynch’s coach Damien Hardwick, while saying he didn’t see the incident, again defended his spearhead, describing him as a “hard, tough player”.

And Hardwick indicated he had no problem with Lynch or any of his players treading a fine line regarding physicality.

“I have been around footy a long time, I have been really fortunate to be at some good organisations,” Hardwick said post-match.

“All the good ones, they run the line all the time.

“They generally give away the most free kicks and they generally have the most reports. That is why they’re a good side.”

