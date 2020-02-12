Show ride reopened days after fatal fall

An Easter show ride was allowed to reopen two days after a six-year-old boy fell to his death at a Victorian carnival.

Eugene Mahauariki’s life support was switched off four days after he fell from the Cha Cha ride at the 2017 Rye Easter Carnival.

Ride operator Wittingslow Carnivals was charged with breaching workplace safety laws by ensuring people were not exposed to risk.

Victoria’s workplace safety watchdog allowed the ride to reopen two days after the April 17 incident, Melbourne Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.

The Cha Cha is still able to be operated but is not in use at the moment.

Eugene was the son of a Wittingslow employee and seated on the ride next to another six-year-old when he slipped out from underneath the lap bar, according to a prosecution summary.

Seatbelts were fitted to the Cha Cha after the boy fell and before WorkSafe issued an improvement notice seven months later.

The ride was then shut down again and dismantled, with further improvements made before it was allowed to operate again.

It was certified by an engineer before the 2017 accident, the court was told.

A committal hearing continues into the charges, which will determine whether Wittingslow stands trial.