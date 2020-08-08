Rio chief grilled at Senate blast inquiry

Rio Tinto proceeded with destroying ancient and culturally significant sites in Western Australia so it could dig up an extra $135 million worth of high-grade iron ore, the mining giant’s chief executive has told a Senate inquiry.

Jean-Sebastien Jacques has also claimed he only learned of the significance of the Juukan Gorge rock shelters days before they were blown up.

Rio in May destroyed the 46,000-year-old landmarks on Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) country in the Pilbara region.

The company had secured consent under WA’s Aboriginal Heritage Act in 2013 but has admitted subsequently overlooked information about the sites’ significance.

Mr Jacques was one of several Rio executives grilled by members of the Northern Australia Committee on Friday.

“The events at Juukan should not have happened,” he told the inquiry.

“It is a defining moment for Rio Tinto and we are absolutely committed to learn and change.”

The Sydney-based CEO said Rio had three options to expand its Brockman 4 mine without damaging the Juukan Gorge sites but chose a fourth option to destroy the caves.

This option enabled the extraction of an additional eight million tonnes of high-grade ore with a net present value of $135 million, he said.

But Mr Jacques confirmed traditional owners were not informed Rio had examined less damaging options for developing the site.

Liberal MP Warren Entsch, the chair of the joint standing committee on Northern Australia, was stunned by the admission.

“That really bothers me,” he said.

“It really beggars belief … that there was no understanding by the executive within Rio that there was an issue on this site.”

Rio reached a development agreement with the PKKP people in 2011.

But new information came to light when an ethnographic survey and archaeological excavations of the rock shelters were conducted in 2013 and 2014.

Rio received a report in 2018 revealing the existence of 7000 artefacts including grinding stones, tools and 4000-year-old braided hair.

By the time PKKP representatives learned the caves would be destroyed, blast holes had already been loaded with explosives.

Rio’s iron ore chief executive Chris Salisbury told the inquiry that was the “point of no return” for saving the site.

He also claimed he did not know about the 2018 report until after the blast.

Mr Jacques said no one had been stood down or suffered financial consequences as a result of mistakes made by the company.

An internal review is underway.

“We are absolutely sorry for what happened,” he said.

“I can put my hand on my heart and say there is no one at Rio who wakes up in the morning and wants to do harm to Aboriginal heritage sites.”

His predecessor Sam Walsh told the Australian Financial Review he issued instructions in 2013 not to destroy the site.

Mr Jacques said the company had checked its records and could not corroborate the claim.

Mr Entsch said Rio would be called to give further evidence at a later date because many questions were left unanswered.